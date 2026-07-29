AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Registrations End Today; Apply at cap.apcfss.in, Seat Allotment Result on August 6

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for AP EAMCET 2026 today, July 29, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates will be required to log in using their hall ticket, date of birth, Aadhaar number and mobile number.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling phase 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026. Candidates will be able to edit the web options on August 1, 2026. The registration fees for OC/BC candidates is INR 1,200 and for SC/ST applicants is INR 600.

How to register for AP EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AP EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling 2026 online: