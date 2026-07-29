AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Registrations End Today; Apply at cap.apcfss.in, Seat Allotment Result on August 6
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for AP EAMCET 2026 today, July 29, 2026. Candidates can register online at cap.apcfss.in using their hall ticket, date of birth, Aadhaar number and mobile number.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for AP EAMCET 2026 today, July 29, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates will be required to log in using their hall ticket, date of birth, Aadhaar number and mobile number.
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling phase 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026. Candidates will be able to edit the web options on August 1, 2026. The registration fees for OC/BC candidates is INR 1,200 and for SC/ST applicants is INR 600.
How to register for AP EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AP EAMCET Phase 1 Counselling 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in
- Click on the counselling registration link
- Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, Aadhaar number, and mobile number to submit
- Login using the credentials
- Fill the application form
- Upload the necessary documents
- Pay the counselling fee
- Carefully review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - AP EAMCET Counselling 2026
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule of phase 1 of AP EAMCET Counselling 2026:
|Events
|Dates
|Registration Date
|July 20 - 29, 2026
|Online Certificate Verification
|July 22 - 31, 2026
|Web Options Entry
|July 25 - 31, 2026
|Web Options Editing
|August 1, 2026
|Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result
|August 6, 2026
|Self-Reporting and College Reporting
|August 7 - 13, 2026
|Commencement Of Classes
|August 10, 2026
Office Notice: EAPCET-2026 FIRST PHASE COUNSELLING SCHEDULE
List of Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2026
To proceed with the AP EAMCET Counselling 2026, candidates will need to keep the following list of documents readily available for each step of counseling:
- Hall ticket
- Rank card
- SSC (Class 10) marks memo
- Intermediate (Class 12) marks memo
- Study certificates from class 6 to 12
- Transfer certificate
- Category/reservation certificates (if applicable)
- EWS certificate (2026-27) issued through MeeSeva for eligible OC candidates
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.