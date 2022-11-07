AP EAMCET Counselling Registration 2022 Starts for Special Round at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today started the registration process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) for the special round. Candidates can register and submit their choices online at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date for AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 is 8th November 2022.

Soon after the AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 for special round, the web option entry 2022 window will be available from 7th to 9th November in online mode. APSCHE conducts the AP EAMCET counselling for admission into the BE and BTech courses in institutes of Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET Counselling Registration for Special Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Dates for Special Round

Events Dates Payment of AP EAMCET Counselling Fee 7th to 8th November 2022 Verification of documents 8th to 11th November 2022 Web options entry 7th to 9th November 2022 AP EAMCET seat allotment result 11th November 2022

How To Register for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 for Special Round?

Candidates who will complete the registration for AP EAPCET counselling special round and web option entry before the deadline will be considered for the seat allotment process. As per the schedule, the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will be released on 11th November. Go through the steps to know how to register for AP EAMCET counselling 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on candidate registration.

3rd Step - Now, enter EAPCET Hall Ticket No and Date of Birth and register with all the asked details.

4th Step - After entering the details, pay the fees and submit the form.

5th Step - Take a printout of the AP EAMCET application form for future reference.

AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2022

AP EAMCET seat allotment 2022 result will be announced on 11th November in online mode. The authority conducts the allotment as per the merit, category, reservation of candidates, selected preferences and availability of seats in the participating institutes. Candidates who will be allotted seats have to download their AP EAMCET allotment letter by logging into their candidate accounts.

