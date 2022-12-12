    AP EAMCET Counselling Registration 2022 Ends Today, Know Steps To Register Here

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: APSCHE is going to close the registration window for EAMCET 2022 counselling today - December 12, 2022. Candidates must apply soon at the official website i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check how to register here

     

    Updated: Dec 12, 2022 13:45 IST
    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for  Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) Today - December 12, 2022. Those who passed the entrance exam must register themselves for AP EAMCET counselling in online mode. The AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 can be done at the official website i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

    Shortlisted candidates can pay the registration fee from December 10 to 12, 2022. Afterwards,  online verification of uploaded documents will be done from December 12 to 15, 2022.  They will be given a chance to exercise AP EAMCET web options and modifications. The college will then allot the seats to the shortlisted candidates.

    AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Dates

    Events

    Dates

    Online payment of the registration fee

    December 10 to 12, 2022

    Online Verification of uploaded certifications

    December 12 to 15, 2022

    Exercise of web options by eligible candidates

    December 13 to 16, 2022

    Change of options 

    December 16, 2022

    Allotment of Seats

    December 19, 2022,

    Self-reporting and Reporting at college

    December 20 to 23 2022

    How to Register for AP EAMCET 2022?

    Candidates willing to register for AP EAMCET 2022 must do it in online mode at the official website i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/. They can also follow these steps to register for AP EAPCET 2022-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/
    • Step 2: In the forms section, click on candidate registration
    • Step 3: Enter your DOB and AP EAMCET Hall ticket number
    • Step 4: The registration form will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Enter details, pay the fee, and submit
    • Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts for future reference

    Once the AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 are completed along with the certificate verification, the web options entry will start from December 13 to 16, 2022. They must note that after completing the AP EAMCET option entry, the allotment of seats would be released. 

