AP EAMCET Counselling Registration 2022 Ends Today, Know Steps To Register Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) Today - December 12, 2022. Those who passed the entrance exam must register themselves for AP EAMCET counselling in online mode. The AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 can be done at the official website i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Shortlisted candidates can pay the registration fee from December 10 to 12, 2022. Afterwards, online verification of uploaded documents will be done from December 12 to 15, 2022. They will be given a chance to exercise AP EAMCET web options and modifications. The college will then allot the seats to the shortlisted candidates.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Dates

Events Dates Online payment of the registration fee December 10 to 12, 2022 Online Verification of uploaded certifications December 12 to 15, 2022 Exercise of web options by eligible candidates December 13 to 16, 2022 Change of options December 16, 2022 Allotment of Seats December 19, 2022, Self-reporting and Reporting at college December 20 to 23 2022

How to Register for AP EAMCET 2022?

Candidates willing to register for AP EAMCET 2022 must do it in online mode at the official website i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/. They can also follow these steps to register for AP EAPCET 2022-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/

Step 2: In the forms section, click on candidate registration

Step 3: Enter your DOB and AP EAMCET Hall ticket number

Step 4: The registration form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter details, pay the fee, and submit

Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts for future reference

Once the AP EAMCET counselling registration 2022 are completed along with the certificate verification, the web options entry will start from December 13 to 16, 2022. They must note that after completing the AP EAMCET option entry, the allotment of seats would be released.

