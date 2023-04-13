  1. Home
AP EAMCET Registration 2023 To End Soon Without Any Late Fee, Check Steps To Apply

AP EAMCET 2023: JNTU will close the registration window on April 15 for Andhra Pradesh EAPCET. Candidates can apply without paying any late fee at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Get the direct link here 

Updated: Apr 13, 2023 18:38 IST
AP EAMCET 2023: JNTU Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE will end the registration process of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test on April 15, 2023. Candidates can fill up the application form without paying any late fee online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once the registration window closes, the officials will provide the facility to fill the form with late fee till May 14, 2023. As per the schedule, the AP EAPCET Engineering exam will be conducted from May 15 to 18, 2023 and Agriculture & Pharmacy papers will be held from May 22 to 23, 2023. 

AP EAMCET Registration 2023 Without Late Fee - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP EAMCET 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the complete schedule of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET provided below in the table: 

Events

Dates

Last date to submit AP EAMCET application form (without late fee)

April 15, 2023

Last date to submit application form (with late fee of Rs. 500)

April 16 to 30, 2023

Last date to submit  application form (with late fee of Rs, 1000)

May 1 to 5, 2023

Application correction facility

May 4 to 6, 2023

Last date to submit application form (with late fee of Rs. 10000)

May 13 to 14, 2023

Last date to submit application form (with late fee of Rs. 5000)

May 12 to 16, 2023

AP EAMCET admit card

May 7, 2023

AP EAMCET exam date

May 15 to 22, 2023

How To Apply For AP EAMCET 2023? 

The online application form process consists of initial registration, followed by fee payment, filling out the form, uploading documents, and submission of the form. Check below the steps to know how to apple for AP EAMCET: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: Pay the application fee of AP EAMCET
  • Step 3: After payment of fees, fill out the application form
  • Step 4: Also, upload photograph and signature
  • Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references

AP EAMCET 2023 Application Fees 

Candidates have to pay the application fee online through net banking, credit or debit card. They can check below the table to know the application fees: 

Streams

OC

BC

SC/ST

Engineering

Rs 600

Rs 550

Rs 500

Agriculture

Rs 600

Rs 550

Rs 500

Both Engineering and Agriculture

Rs 1200

Rs 1100

Rs 1000

