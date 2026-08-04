AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2026 Date and Time: APSCHE Phase 1 Allotment Result on August 9 at cap.apcfss.in

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AP EAMCET 2026 phase 1 seat allotment result to be announced on August 9, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status and download the allotment letter through the login link available on the official website.

AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment date and time have been confirmed. According to the revised schedule, the EAPCET allotment result for round 1 will be released on August 9, 2026. The time of release of the allotment result has not been confirmed. It is, however, expected that the seat allotment result for phase 1 will be available by the afternoon. Once released, candidates can check the AP EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Those allotted seats in Phase 1 of counselling must accept the allotment and download their allotment letter through the login link on the website. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission and document verification from August 10 to 15, 2026. AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Revised Schedule

AP EAMCET Phase 1 allotment registration was extended to August 1, 2026. Check the revised schedule for Phase 1 counselling below. Online Certificate Verification & Fee Payment (Candidate Registration) July 20, 2026 to August 1, 2026 Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online July 22, 2026 to August 2, 2026 Dates of Web Options entry July 25, 2026 to August 3, 2026 Date of change of Web options August 4, 2026 Release of seat allotments August 9, 2026 Self-joining and reporting at college August 10, 2026 to August 15, 2026 AP EAMCET Admission 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Date and Time The date and time for the announcement of Phase 1 seat allotment results have been confirmed by the Commissionerate of Higher Education for AP EAMCET 2026. As per the schedule issued, the seat allotment result will be announced on August 9, 2026. Students allotted seats can check their allotment result and download their allotment letter through the login link on the official counselling website. It is expected that the allotment result will be announced in the afternoon. Once released, candidates can log in with their credentials to download the allotment letter.