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AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2026 Date and Time: APSCHE Phase 1 Allotment Result on August 9 at cap.apcfss.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 10:35 IST

AP EAMCET 2026 phase 1 seat allotment result to be announced on August 9, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status and download the allotment letter through the login link available on the official website. 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Date and Time
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Date and Time
Register for Result Updates

AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment date and time have been confirmed. According to the revised schedule, the EAPCET allotment result for round 1 will be released on August 9, 2026. The time of release of the allotment result has not been confirmed. It is, however, expected that the seat allotment result for phase 1 will be available by the afternoon. 

Once released, candidates can check the AP EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Those allotted seats in Phase 1 of counselling must accept the allotment and download their allotment letter through the login link on the website. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission and document verification from August 10 to 15, 2026. 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Revised Schedule

AP EAMCET Phase 1 allotment registration was extended to August 1, 2026. Check the revised schedule for Phase 1 counselling below.

Online Certificate Verification & Fee Payment (Candidate Registration) 

July 20, 2026 to August 1, 2026

Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online 

July 22, 2026 to August 2, 2026

Dates of Web Options entry 

July 25, 2026 to August 3, 2026

Date of change of Web options 

August 4, 2026

Release of seat allotments 

August 9, 2026

Self-joining and reporting at college 

August 10, 2026 to August 15, 2026

AP EAMCET Admission 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Date and Time

The date and time for the announcement of Phase 1 seat allotment results have been confirmed by the Commissionerate of Higher Education for AP EAMCET 2026. As per the schedule issued, the seat allotment result will be announced on August 9, 2026. Students allotted seats can check their allotment result and download their allotment letter through the login link on the official counselling website. It is expected that the allotment result will be announced in the afternoon. Once released, candidates can log in with their credentials to download the allotment letter. 

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: Steps to Download Phase 1 Allotment Result

The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced online on August 9, 2026. Candidates can download their allotment result using the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on Phase 1 allotment result

Step 3: Login with the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Check allotment status

Step 5: Download allotment letter for further reference


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 10:35 IST

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