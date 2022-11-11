AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Special Round OUT, Check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2022 for special round result today on 11th November. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 at cets.eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. They will have to use their application number, hall ticket, and date of birth to download their AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 for special round.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Special Round - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 11th November 2022 at 4.12 PM

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) seat allotment result for special round today i.e., 11th November 2022.

Candidates will have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2022 letter for special round. All the candidates who have been allotted AP EAMCET seats will have to self report as well as report at their respective colleges on or before 14th November 2022. AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment is being done for allotment of 143254 seats.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Dates for Special Round

Events Dates AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result for Special Round 11th November 2022 Self-Report and Reporting at allotted college 11th November 2022 Last date to self-report and reporting at allotted college 14th November 2022

How To Download AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Special Round?

Students satisfied with their allotted seats have to either accept the seat or surrender the allotted seats. However, to check the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET seat allotment result 2022, they will have to use their login credentials. Go through the steps to know how to download AP EAPCET seat allotment result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AP EAMCET - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Download Final Phase Allotment letter and Self reporting link.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

4th Step - The AP EAMCET allotment result for special round will appear on the screen.

What After the Release of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Special Round?

After the announcement of seat allocation result of AP EAPCET, candidates have to download the seat allotment list and letter, they will have to take their AP EAMCET seat allotment letter and report to their allotted college for document verification and further admission process. The window for self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college will remain open till 14th November 2022.

Also Read: DU Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Schedule Today for UG Admission