AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow, Self Reporting From Sept 22

AP EAMCET Allotment 2023: AP EAPCET counselling second allotment result will be announced on September 21, 2023. Candidates who applied for the counselling allotment round can visit the official website to check the allotment results.

The AP EAPCET 2023 phase 2 choice-filling round closed on September 17, 2023. Students were also provided with the facility to make changes in the choices entered for the allotment. Based on the choices entered the allotment result will be declared. Those allotted seats can report for admissions to the allotted colleges from September 22 to 25, 2023.

The AP EAPCET final phase counselling allotment result will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the AP EAPCET counselling allotment result through the link given here.

How to Check AP EAPCET Allotment Result

The AP EAMCET phase 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling portal. To check the counselling allotment result candidates can visit the official website and log in using the AP EAMCET application number and password. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of AP EAMCET

Step 2: Click on the allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the application ID and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

What After AP EAPCET allotment?

After the AP EAMCET final phase allotment result is declared, those who have been allotted seats can download the allotment order from the official website and report to the allotted colleges for admissions, when reporting for admissions candidates are required to carry with them all required documents.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: Cutoffs To Be Lowered by NMC, Says Official