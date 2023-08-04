AP EAMCET web options entry 2023 date postponed, check recent updates here

AP EAMCET Web Options Entry 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET web option entry date. As per the revised schedule, candidates can enter their web options online from August 7, 2023. Once the AP EAMCET web options link is activated, candidates have to login by using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

As per the notification released, the candidates can enter as many choices as they wish in order to get a seat in their preferred colleges and courses through AP EAMCET counselling. It is important for them to fill and lock in their choices before the deadline. The AP EAMCET seat allocation can be done based on the candidate's merit list, choices filled, and other factors.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check below the web option entry and other related dates to participate in Andhra Pradesh EAPCET counselling:

Events Dates AP EAMCET Web options entry August 7, 2023 Change in options saved previously August 9, 2023 AP EAMCET seat allotment process August 12, 2023 AP EAMCET seat allotment result August 17, 2023

How To enter options in AP EAMCET Counselling 2023?

The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET option entry window will be activated on August 7, 2023. Candidates can select their preferred college during the web option entry. To do so, they can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: AP EAMCET option entry.

Step 3: In the login window, enter the hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit the details

Step 4: Now, the AP EAMCET options will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates must select their preferred courses and colleges and then submit the same

Before filling in the options, they can check the available vacant seats in various colleges and courses. Additionally, they can also refer to the previous year's cutoff ranks to make informed choices. Candidates must complete the AP EAMCET web options process before the specified deadline to increase their chances of securing a seat in their desired college and course.

