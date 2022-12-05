AP EAPCET 2022: MPC Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check at epset-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) tomorrow, December 6, 2022.

When the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment list will be issued, candidates will be able to check and download it through the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The allotment result will be available for aspiring candidates after 6 pm tomorrow on the official website.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Details

Those candidates whose names will be in the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result list will be required to report to the allotted colleges between December 7 to December 9, 2022. Applicants must complete the admission process within the specified time period. The allotments that are made will be in accordance with the grant of affiliation from the university.

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling online registration for the MPC stream started on December 2 and interested candidates were able to pay the processing fee, register online, and complete the online certificate verification and option entry till December 4, 2022.

The AP EAPCET web counselling is held for those students seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses (M.P.C. Stream).

Documents required for AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling

The candidates need to be ready with the following list of certificates for Online Web Counselling. Candidates should have all original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies during the counselling round of AP EAPCET 2022

1) APEAPCET-2022 Rank card.

2) APEAPCET-2022 Hall Ticket.

3) Memorandum of Marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent).

4) Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

5) Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

6) Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

