    AP EAPCET 2022: MPC Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check at epset-sche.aptonline.in

    AP EAPCET 2022 result for MPC seat allotment will be out tomorrow December 6, 2022. Aspiring students must check the official webpage for further admission-related details. 

    Updated: Dec 5, 2022 19:43 IST
    AP EAPCET Counselling 2022
    AP EAPCET Counselling 2022

    AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) tomorrow, December 6, 2022.

    When the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment list will be issued, candidates will be able to check and download it through the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The allotment result will be available for aspiring candidates after 6 pm tomorrow on the official website. 

    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Details

    Those candidates whose names will be in the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result list will be required to report to the allotted colleges between December 7 to December 9, 2022. Applicants must complete the admission process within the specified time period. The allotments that are made will be in accordance with the grant of affiliation from the university.

    AP EAPCET 2022 counselling online registration for the MPC stream started on December 2 and interested candidates were able to pay the processing fee, register online, and complete the online certificate verification and option entry till December 4, 2022.

    The AP EAPCET web counselling is held for those students seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses (M.P.C. Stream). 

    Documents required for AP EAPCET  2022 web counselling

    The candidates need to be ready with the following list of certificates for Online Web Counselling. Candidates should have all original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies during the counselling round of AP EAPCET 2022
    1) APEAPCET-2022 Rank card.
    2) APEAPCET-2022 Hall Ticket.
    3) Memorandum of Marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent).
    4) Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).
    5) Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
    6) Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate 

    Also Read: DU PG NCWEB: Cut-off Schedule Released, Check Details at du.ac.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories