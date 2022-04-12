AP EAPCET 2022 Registrations commence, Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAPCET 2022 Registrations: AP EAPCET 2022 examination schedule has been released on the official website. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 notification was released on April 11, 2022. Students interested in applying for the AP EAMCET 2022 exams can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh state council of Higher Education (ASCHE) to check the exam schedule.

As per the notification released on the official website, the AP EAPCET 2022 applications will be available online until May 10, 2022. The AP EAMCET 2022 examinations will be conducted from July 4 to 12, 2022.

Candidates interested in applying for the AP EAPCET 2022 exams can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Registration and Application through the direct link provided here.

AP EAPCET 2022 Registrations - Direct Link

AP EAPCET 2022 Notification

AP EAPCET 2022 Registration and Application

The AP EAPCET 2022 Registration and Application dates are available on the official website of APSCHE. Candidates interested are first required to visit the website and complete the fee payment through the link available on the website. After completing the fee payment candidates will be able to proceed with the registration and application. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 applications.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAPCET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Fee payment link (Step 1) mentioned

Step 3: After checking the payment status students can click on the Application link (Step 3) link

Step 4: After checking the application status candidates can download the filled application form and submit the application form.

As per the exam schedule provided, the AP EAPCET 2022 applications will be conducted in two shifts. AP EAPCET 2022 shift 1 of the exams will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift of the exams will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

