AP EAPCET 2023 Registrations Commence, Check Last Date Here

    AP EAPCET 2023 registrations have been started on the official website. Candidates can fill out the application form without a late fee till April 15, 2023. Check how to apply here

    Updated: Mar 11, 2023 11:45 IST
    AP EAPCET 2023 Registration Begins: As per the official notification, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) registration has been started today i.e. March 11, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for AP EAPCET 2023 on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. However, the last date to register for the entrance exam without a late fee is April 15, 2023. Candidates can check out the late fees schedule along with additional charges here.

    As per the notification, candidates can start downloading the EAPCET 2023 Admit Card from May 9, 2023, onwards. However, the AP EAPCET 2023 exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and both streams will be conducted between May 15 and 23, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm whereas, the evening shift is scheduled between 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm.

    AP EAPCET 2023 Notification PDF- Click Here

    AP EAPCET 2023 Registration (With Late Fee)

    The last date to apply for AP EAPCET 2023 without a late fee is April 15, 2023. Those who fail to do so will have to pay the below-mentioned amount as per the dates for registration.

    Date

    AP EAPCET 2023 Application Fee 

    April 30, 2023,

    Rs.500

    May 5, 2023,

    Rs.1000

    May 12, 2023,

    Rs.5000

    May 14, 2023,

    Rs.10000

    AP EAPCET 2023 Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Fill AP EAPCET 2023 Application Form?

    The authorities have started the registration process for AP EAPCET 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Check the eligibility criteria and enter the required details

    Step 4: Verify the email and make the payment 

    Step 5: Fill out the AP EAPCET 2023 application form (after payment only)

    Step 6: Submit the filled details

    Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

    In case of any discrepancies or errors, candidates can make changes to the application forms. The authorities will open the AP EAPCET 2023 application correction window for certain changes between May 4 and 6, 2023.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
