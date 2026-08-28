AP EAPCET BiPC STREAM Seat Allotment Result 2026; Download EAMCET Admission Status at cap.apcfss.in
The Commissionerate of Higher Education of AP has released the AP EAMCET 2026 BiPC Seat Allotment Result 2026 on its official website at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can check their allocation status, admission status on the official website using their login details.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education, APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2026 BiPC Stream Phase 1 seat allotment result today i.e August 28, 2026. Earlier the release date was August 27, 2026 but it was postponed by the authorities due to some reasons. Candidates who have participated in BiPC counselling and done the choice filling will be able to check their course and college through the official portal at cap.apcfss.in.
BiPC counselling is held to offer admission to Pharmacy programmes such as B Pharma, Pharma D and B Tech Biotechnology among other eligible programmes. The allotment will be based on candidates rank, options submitted during web entry, seat availability across participating institutions. Scroll the article to know more details.
Steps to Check AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 in PDF format online.
- Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in
- On the official portal find and click on the BiPC Seat Allotment Link
- Fill in the required login details carefully and click on submit button
- A new window will open
- Check the allotted college and course
- Download the AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 and keep it safe for future admission process
Direct Link to Check AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 PDF (Active Now )
What Next After AP EAPCET BiPC Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the AP EAPCET BiPC Round 1 must complete the admission process within the given deadline. Students are advised to complete the self report online procedure and visit their allotted college for admission between August 28 and August 31, 2026.
Candidates must download their AP EAPCET BiPC allotment letter and keep it safe for future reference. They should also have all the required original documents ready before reporting to the allotted college. Students who are not allotted a seat in round 1 or those who want to take part in the next counselling round, should check the latest schedule and apply accordingly.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.