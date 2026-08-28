AP EAPCET BiPC STREAM Seat Allotment Result 2026; Download EAMCET Admission Status at cap.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education, APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2026 BiPC Stream Phase 1 seat allotment result today i.e August 28, 2026. Earlier the release date was August 27, 2026 but it was postponed by the authorities due to some reasons. Candidates who have participated in BiPC counselling and done the choice filling will be able to check their course and college through the official portal at cap.apcfss.in.

BiPC counselling is held to offer admission to Pharmacy programmes such as B Pharma, Pharma D and B Tech Biotechnology among other eligible programmes. The allotment will be based on candidates rank, options submitted during web entry, seat availability across participating institutions. Scroll the article to know more details.

Steps to Check AP EAMCET BiPC Round 1 Allotment Result 2026?