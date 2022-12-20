AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Allotment Result Released, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2022 Allotment Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List. the allotment list has been announced for the BiPC stream. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Process can visit the official website to check the seat allotment results.

Students can download the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Letter and Self reporting instructions through the link available. To download the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the AP EAPCET 2022 Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. According to the schedule given, those students who have been allotted seats in the AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Round can complete the self-reporting process until December 23, 2022.

The AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result through the link given here.

AP EAPCET 2022 Allotment Result - Click Here

College wise Allotment - Click Here

How to check AP EAMCET 2022 Allotment Result

The AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result is now available on the official website. To check the AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Results candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling portal

Step 2: Click on the Seat Allotment Link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: The Allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET 2022 Allotment Result for further reference

