AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Registrations Commence, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling process for the MPC stream is now underway. Candidates who have qualified the EAMCET 2022 exams can apply for the AP EAMCET 2022 Admission Counselling for B.Pharm or Pharm-D programmes.

According to the schedule available on the official website, the candidates can complete the payment of the processing fee from today - December 2, 2022, to December 3, 2022. The certificate verifications will be conducted on December 3 and 4, 2022 and the option entry link will also be available until December 4, 2022.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling registration and fee payment link is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students eligible to apply can also complete the application process through the link available here.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Registrations - Click Here

How to apply for AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling registration and fee payment link is available online. Candidates are first required to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 fee payment link following which they can submit the options for the allotment process.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2022 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the link provided

Step 4: Complete the fee payment process and enter the choices in the option entry link

Step 5: Save the options and click on the final submission

APEAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on the official website on December 6, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to complete the self-reporting and admission procedure from December 7 to 9, 2022.

