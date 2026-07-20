AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Apply for Phase 1 BE, BTech Allotment Here
AP EAMCET counselling 2026 phase 1 seat allotment registration window opens today. Candidates can submit their applications through the link on the official counselling portal until July 29, 2026.
AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: The AP EAPCET counselling registrations for phase 1 of seat allotment begin today, July 20, 2026. Candidates eligible to apply for admission to BE and BTech courses can visit the official website to complete registration and choice filling.
The EAPCET counselling registration link is available on the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education. Candidates interested in applying for the counselling round are required to first register through the link on the official website. After this, the documents uploaded will be verified online. Candidates can enter their choice of course and college for phase 1 of seat allotment from July 25 to 31, 2026. First round seat allotment results will be announced on August 6, 2026.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Registration - Click Here
AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule
The registration process for EAPCET counselling 2026 commences. Candidates can register for the counselling process until July 29, 2026.
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DESCRIPTION
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FROM DATE
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TO DATE
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Registration cum Payment of Processing Fee
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July 20, 2026
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July 29, 2026
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Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online
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July 22, 2026
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July 31, 2026
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Dates of Web Options entry
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July 25, 2026
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July 31, 2026
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Date of changing the Web options
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August 1, 2026
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Release of seat allotments
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August 6, 2026
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Self-joining and reporting at college
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August 7, 2026
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August 13, 2026
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Attending classes at college
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August 10, 2026
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration and Document Uploading
The link for candidates to register and upload relevant documents for the verification process is available on the official counselling website. Those who have cleared their EAPCET entrance exams can complete the registration through the link provided.
Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal for EAPCET
Step 2: Click on the Registration link
Step 3: Enter the AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No., Date of Birth, Mobile No., and Aadhaar No.
Step 4: Click on Candidate Login
Step 5: Enter username and password
Step 6: The Candidate Registration form, including all basic information, will be displayed. Verify all the details thoroughly
Step 7: Enter required information
Step 8: Upload required documents in PDF format
Step 9: The candidate can proceed with payment if the details are correct
Step 9: Edit details if required
Step 10: After successful payment, click on the print button and take a printout
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Category-wise Fee
The link for students to submit their counselling processing fee will be provided while filling out the counselling applications. The fee can be submitted via Credit/ Debit cards, Net Banking, and UPI facilities. The category-wise fee details are given below
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Category
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Fee
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OC/BC
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Rs.1200/-
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SC/ST
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Rs. 600/-
AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Documents for Verification
When applying for the counselling process, students are also required to submit the documents for the verification process. The scanned copies are to be uploaded while filling the application form. The list of documents required is given below
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EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket
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EAPCET 2026 Rank Card
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SSC Marks Memo
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Intermediate Marks Memo
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Bridge course certificate for intermediate vocational candidates
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6 th Class to Intermediate study certificates
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Caste Certificate (if applicable)
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Minority Certificate (if Applicable)
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Transfer Certificate (T.C)
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Income Certificate issued on or after 01.01.2023 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement
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EWS Certificate valid for the year 2026-27 from Meeseva, for only OC Candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category
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Residence Certificate of AP(for Private Studied Candidates )
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Parents (Father or Mother) 10 years residence certificate of Andhra Pradesh for Non-Local candidates
Special Category Certificates (if applicable to the candidate)
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PWD - Persons with Benchmark Disability
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CAP (Children of Armed Personnel)
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Sports & Games
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Scouts & Guides
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NCC (National Cadet Cops)
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Anglo Indian
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.