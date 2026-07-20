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AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Apply for Phase 1 BE, BTech Allotment Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:24 IST

AP EAMCET counselling 2026 phase 1 seat allotment registration window opens today. Candidates can submit their applications through the link on the official counselling portal until July 29, 2026.

AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins
AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins
Register for Result Updates

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: The AP EAPCET counselling registrations for phase 1 of seat allotment begin today, July 20, 2026. Candidates eligible to apply for admission to BE and BTech courses can visit the official website to complete registration and choice filling. 

The EAPCET counselling registration link is available on the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education. Candidates interested in applying for the counselling round are required to first register through the link on the official website. After this, the documents uploaded will be verified online. Candidates can enter their choice of course and college for phase 1 of seat allotment from July 25 to 31, 2026. First round seat allotment results will be announced on August 6, 2026.  

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Registration - Click Here

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

The registration process for EAPCET counselling 2026 commences. Candidates can register for the counselling process until July 29, 2026. 

DESCRIPTION

FROM DATE

TO DATE

Registration cum Payment of Processing Fee

July 20, 2026

July 29, 2026

Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online

July 22, 2026

July 31, 2026

Dates of Web Options entry

July 25, 2026

July 31, 2026

Date of changing the Web options

August 1, 2026

Release of seat allotments

August 6, 2026

Self-joining and reporting at college

August 7, 2026

August 13, 2026

Attending classes at college

August 10, 2026

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration and Document Uploading

The link for candidates to register and upload relevant documents for the verification process is available on the official counselling website. Those who have cleared their EAPCET entrance exams can complete the registration through the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal for EAPCET 

Step 2: Click on the Registration link

Step 3: Enter the AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No., Date of Birth, Mobile No., and Aadhaar No.

Step 4: Click on Candidate Login

Step 5: Enter username and password

Step 6: The Candidate Registration form, including all basic information, will be displayed. Verify all the details thoroughly

Step 7: Enter required information 

Step 8: Upload required documents in PDF format 

Step 9: The candidate can proceed with payment if the details are correct 

Step 9: Edit details if required

Step 10: After successful payment, click on the print button and take a printout 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Category-wise Fee

The link for students to submit their counselling processing fee will be provided while filling out the counselling applications. The fee can be submitted via Credit/ Debit cards, Net Banking, and UPI facilities. The category-wise fee details are given below

Category

Fee

OC/BC

Rs.1200/-

SC/ST

Rs. 600/-

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Documents for Verification

When applying for the counselling process, students are also required to submit the documents for the verification process. The scanned copies are to be uploaded while filling the application form. The list of documents required is given below

  • EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket 

  • EAPCET 2026 Rank Card 

  • SSC Marks Memo 

  • Intermediate Marks Memo 

  • Bridge course certificate for intermediate vocational candidates 

  • 6 th Class to Intermediate study certificates 

  • Caste Certificate (if applicable) 

  • Minority Certificate (if Applicable) 

  • Transfer Certificate (T.C) 

  • Income Certificate issued on or after 01.01.2023 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement 

  • EWS Certificate valid for the year 2026-27 from Meeseva, for only OC Candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category 

  • Residence Certificate of AP(for Private Studied Candidates ) 

  • Parents (Father or Mother) 10 years residence certificate of Andhra Pradesh for Non-Local candidates 

Special Category Certificates (if applicable to the candidate) 

  • PWD - Persons with Benchmark Disability 

  • CAP (Children of Armed Personnel) 

  • Sports & Games 

  • Scouts & Guides 

  • NCC (National Cadet Cops) 

  • Anglo Indian 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:24 IST

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