AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins Today, Apply for Phase 1 BE, BTech Allotment Here

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AP EAMCET counselling 2026 phase 1 seat allotment registration window opens today. Candidates can submit their applications through the link on the official counselling portal until July 29, 2026.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: The AP EAPCET counselling registrations for phase 1 of seat allotment begin today, July 20, 2026. Candidates eligible to apply for admission to BE and BTech courses can visit the official website to complete registration and choice filling. The EAPCET counselling registration link is available on the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education. Candidates interested in applying for the counselling round are required to first register through the link on the official website. After this, the documents uploaded will be verified online. Candidates can enter their choice of course and college for phase 1 of seat allotment from July 25 to 31, 2026. First round seat allotment results will be announced on August 6, 2026. AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Registration - Click Here

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule The registration process for EAPCET counselling 2026 commences. Candidates can register for the counselling process until July 29, 2026. DESCRIPTION FROM DATE TO DATE Registration cum Payment of Processing Fee July 20, 2026 July 29, 2026 Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online July 22, 2026 July 31, 2026 Dates of Web Options entry July 25, 2026 July 31, 2026 Date of changing the Web options August 1, 2026 Release of seat allotments August 6, 2026 Self-joining and reporting at college August 7, 2026 August 13, 2026 Attending classes at college August 10, 2026 AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration and Document Uploading The link for candidates to register and upload relevant documents for the verification process is available on the official counselling website. Those who have cleared their EAPCET entrance exams can complete the registration through the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal for EAPCET Step 2: Click on the Registration link Step 3: Enter the AP EAPCET Hall Ticket No., Date of Birth, Mobile No., and Aadhaar No. Step 4: Click on Candidate Login Step 5: Enter username and password Step 6: The Candidate Registration form, including all basic information, will be displayed. Verify all the details thoroughly Step 7: Enter required information Step 8: Upload required documents in PDF format Step 9: The candidate can proceed with payment if the details are correct Step 9: Edit details if required Step 10: After successful payment, click on the print button and take a printout AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Category-wise Fee The link for students to submit their counselling processing fee will be provided while filling out the counselling applications. The fee can be submitted via Credit/ Debit cards, Net Banking, and UPI facilities. The category-wise fee details are given below

Category Fee OC/BC Rs.1200/- SC/ST Rs. 600/- AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Documents for Verification When applying for the counselling process, students are also required to submit the documents for the verification process. The scanned copies are to be uploaded while filling the application form. The list of documents required is given below EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket

EAPCET 2026 Rank Card

SSC Marks Memo

Intermediate Marks Memo

Bridge course certificate for intermediate vocational candidates

6 th Class to Intermediate study certificates

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Minority Certificate (if Applicable)

Transfer Certificate (T.C)

Income Certificate issued on or after 01.01.2023 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement

EWS Certificate valid for the year 2026-27 from Meeseva, for only OC Candidates who want to claim reservation under the EWS category

Residence Certificate of AP(for Private Studied Candidates )

Parents (Father or Mother) 10 years residence certificate of Andhra Pradesh for Non-Local candidates