AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment results today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test Seat Allotment results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. According to the schedule available on the official website, the seat allotment result for AP ECET 2022 will be released on September 16, 2022 after 6.00 PM. Candidates who have applied for the AP ECET 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the website to check the seat allotment result.

After the AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment result is released, students who have been allotted seats in the allotment process are required to visit the colleges allotted and complete the application procedure for the same. The Self-Reporting and Reporting at college need to be completed between September 16 to 20, 2022.

The AP ECET 2022 Seat allotment result for the counseling procedure will be made available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the AP ECET 2022 Counselling allotment list through the direct link available here. The link will be activated here as and when the seat allotment list is released.

How to check AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

The AP ECET 2022 Seat allotment result will be displayed on the counsellinmg website today. Students who have applied for the counselling procedure can check the seat allotment result by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the AP ECET 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the AP ECET 2022 Counsellingg Allotment list

Step 3: Login to check the AP ECET 2022 allotment list

Step 4: The AP ECET 2022 allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP ECET 2022 allotment list for further reference

Documents required for web counselling

When completing the counselling procedure candidates need to carry with them the certificates and documents which need to be submitted for completing the admission procedure. The list of documents to be carried is available here.

APECET-2022 Rank card.

APECET-2022 Hall Ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Diploma/Degree)

Provisional Diploma Certificate/Degree Certificate

Proof of Date of Birth

Study Certificate from class 8 to Diploma/ Class 9 to Degree B. Sc. Maths candidates

Residence Certificate for 7 years

Integrated Community Certificate

Local status certificate

EWS certificate valid for the year 2022-23

Reservation candidates under NCC/Sports/ PH/ CAP need to bring original certificates

Candidates who are allotted seats are advised to complete the admission and counselling procedure as per the schedule provided. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for further details.

