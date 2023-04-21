AP ECET 2023 Application Correction Window to Close Tomorrow, Know How to Edit Here

AP ECET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP ECET application correction window tomorrow, April 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have already registered and want to make the corrections in their registration form can do it by visiting the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the correction of the online application data that is already submitted by the candidate can be edited by April 22, 2023. The admit card for the AP ECET exam will be made available on April 28, 2023. Whereas the examination authority will conduct the entrance exam on May 5, 2023. They can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

AP ECET 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details can be edited in the APECET 2023 Application form

Candidates can check the listed details that can be edited in their admission application form. They are advised to make the required modifications before the specified deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

Qualifying exam year of appearing /passing

Local area status

Medium of instruction in qualifying exam

Non-Minority /Minority

Place of study

Annual income of the parents

Mother’s name

Study details

Special category

SSC hall ticket number

Aadhaar card details

Gender

Address for correspondence

Check the official notice here

How to edit the AP ECET application form 2023?

Those candidates who want to edit the required details in the application form can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Step 2: Click on the corrections tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details i.e. payment reference id, registrations, etc

Step 4: The application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, make the necessary modifications in the application form

Step 6: Go through the form and click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a few printouts for future reference

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Correction Window Reopens, Check What Can be Edited Here