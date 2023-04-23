AP ECET 2023 Exam Date Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

AP ECET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the examination dates of AP ECET 2023. The exam will be conducted on June 20, earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on May 5.

Candidates who are appearing for the AP ECET exams to get admission into various BTech, BPharmacy, MBBS, BDS and other programmes and are yet to apply can register themselves by visiting the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Candidates will have to make the payment of Rs 5,000 as a late fee at the time of the registration. As per the schedule, the hall tickets will be made available for download from June 12 onwards.

AP ECET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

How to register for AP ECET 2023?

Interested candidates who are yet to apply can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Step 2: Click on the AP ECET 2023 direct registration link

Step 3: Read all the instructions and then click on the proceed

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary details as asked in the application form

Step 5: Now, make the online fee payment of AP ECET registration fee as prescribed and then click on the final submission

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

AP ECET 2023 Exam Details

As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET exam on the behalf of APSCHE. The examination authority will conduct the AP ECET exam in two sessions i.e. forenoon session, and the afternoon session in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The first session exam will start from 9 am to 12 pm. Whereas the second session exam is scheduled to be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm.

