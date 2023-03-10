    AP ECET 2023 Registration Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 10:59 IST
    AP ECET 2023 Registration Begins
    AP ECET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET). Interested candidates can apply for AP ECET 2023 on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. However, the authorities will close the registrations without a late fee on April 10, 2023. Candidates can check out the registration process for AP ECET 2023 here.

    Applicants can make corrections to the AP ECET 2023 application between April 20 and 22, 2023. They can only modify details such as the Mother s Name, qualifying Exam Year of Appearing / Passing, and medium of Instruction in the Qualifying Exam in online mode during this timeline. Whereas, details like the candidate’s name or uploaded documents can not be corrected by the candidate. But, a written request can be made to the CONVENER, APECET 2023 through e-mail.

    How to Apply for AP ECET 2023?

    The authorities have started the registration process for AP ECET 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Check the eligibility criteria and enter the required details

    Step 4: Verify the email and  make the payment 

    Step 5: Fill out the application form (after payment only)

    Step 6: Submit the filled details

    Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

    AP ECET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    AP ECET 2023 Exam

    As per the official schedule, the AP ECET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 5, 2023, in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm. Whereas, the evening shift will be conducted between 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm.

    AP ECET 2023 applications are invited for admission into 2nd year-level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) Candidates for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode only.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
