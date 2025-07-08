Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP ECET 2025: Last Date Today for Counselling Registration; Apply at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET 2025: The AP ECET Counselling 2025 registration, for engineering and pharmacy programs, concludes today, July 8, 2025.Counseling registrations started on June 7, 2025, and end on July 8, 2025. Candidates who fulfill the criteria have time until July 10 to register and exercise their options online at ecet-sche.aptonline.in; on July 11, option modifying will be available for one-time use. Once an option is frozen, it cannot be altered. The process includes registering online, document upload, fee payment (Rs. 500, SC/ST, Rs. 1000, OC/BC), and web options. A spot round may happen if there are still seats available. Concessions in the admission are given for certain levels in B.Sc. and diploma.

AP ECET 2025 Counselling
AP ECET 2025 Counselling
Register for Result Updates

AP ECET 2025: As directed by the Directorate of Technical Education and APSCHE, the AP ECET Counseling 2025 registration will end on July 8, 2025. The link for registration to pursue Engineering and Pharmacy programs will remain open for all eligible candidates from the AP ECET website ecet-sche.aptonline.in. 

The official announcement mentions that the candidates' web options will also be available for utilization on July 7 to July 10, 2025. Candidates will also be able to modify their web options on July 11, 2025. Please be advised that after freezing candidates' options, they will not be allowed to modify their options after they are frozen. Candidates who select the Freeze option will not be allowed to modify, revise or remove their frozen options.

How To Apply For AP ECET Counselling 2025?

Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply for the counseling phase.

  • Go to ecet-sche.aptonline.in, the official AP ECET website.

  • On the front page, click the link for AP ECET 2025 Counseling registration.

  • Candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.

  • Log in to the account after completing the registration process.

  • Complete the application and pay the required amount.

  • To download the page, click the submit button.

  • Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

AP ECET Counselling 2025: Documents Needed

The list of documents needed for the AP ECET counseling process is shown below.

  • Diploma/B.Sc provisional certificates

  • Marks memo of three years study certificate

  • AP ECET rank card

  • Date of birth proof

  • AP ECET hall ticket

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Residence certificate

  • Study certificate from 7th class to diploma or 9th class to degree

  • Aadhar card

  • Xerox copies of all the above certificates

  • Local status certificate

  • Income certificate

  • Integrated community certificate (BC/ST/SC)

AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Spot Round and Processing Fee

If there are still open seats following previous counseling rounds, the authority will hold the AP ECET spot round in 2025. In the event of spot-round counseling, APSCHE will notify the candidates.

The sum of open seats at the conclusion of the last round of counseling plus the number of applicants who were not listed on the list of those who were assigned plus the number of applicants who were reported but withdrew following the last round of counseling equals the total number of openings for institutional spot admissions.

Status of Candidate

OC/BC

SC/ST

Qualified in ECET 2025

Rs.1000

Rs.500

Not qualified/Not appeared in ECET 2025

Rs.1400

Rs.900

AP ECET 2025 Admission: Order Preference For Admission 

  • Admission officials will specifically favor candidates who completed their BSc in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT) when selecting candidates to admit in their respective programs.

  • Exam authorities for admission to an undergraduate program in textile technology will prefer candidates who have a Diploma in Textile Technology (Design & Manufacturing) and Textile Technology (Knitting).

  • Candidates with a Diploma in Biotechnology will be preferred by the authorities for admission into undergraduate biotechnology programs.

  • Qualified applicants with a BSc degree will only be consideration for admission after all of the branches for diploma holders have been filled.

