AP ECET 2025: Last Date Today for Counselling Registration; Apply at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET 2025: As directed by the Directorate of Technical Education and APSCHE, the AP ECET Counseling 2025 registration will end on July 8, 2025. The link for registration to pursue Engineering and Pharmacy programs will remain open for all eligible candidates from the AP ECET website ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
The official announcement mentions that the candidates' web options will also be available for utilization on July 7 to July 10, 2025. Candidates will also be able to modify their web options on July 11, 2025. Please be advised that after freezing candidates' options, they will not be allowed to modify their options after they are frozen. Candidates who select the Freeze option will not be allowed to modify, revise or remove their frozen options.
How To Apply For AP ECET Counselling 2025?
Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply for the counseling phase.
-
Go to ecet-sche.aptonline.in, the official AP ECET website.
-
On the front page, click the link for AP ECET 2025 Counseling registration.
-
Candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.
-
Log in to the account after completing the registration process.
-
Complete the application and pay the required amount.
-
To download the page, click the submit button.
-
Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.
AP ECET Counselling 2025: Documents Needed
The list of documents needed for the AP ECET counseling process is shown below.
-
Diploma/B.Sc provisional certificates
-
Marks memo of three years study certificate
-
AP ECET rank card
-
Date of birth proof
-
AP ECET hall ticket
-
Caste certificate (if applicable)
-
Residence certificate
-
Study certificate from 7th class to diploma or 9th class to degree
-
Aadhar card
-
Xerox copies of all the above certificates
-
Local status certificate
-
Income certificate
-
Integrated community certificate (BC/ST/SC)
AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Spot Round and Processing Fee
If there are still open seats following previous counseling rounds, the authority will hold the AP ECET spot round in 2025. In the event of spot-round counseling, APSCHE will notify the candidates.
The sum of open seats at the conclusion of the last round of counseling plus the number of applicants who were not listed on the list of those who were assigned plus the number of applicants who were reported but withdrew following the last round of counseling equals the total number of openings for institutional spot admissions.
|
Status of Candidate
|
OC/BC
|
SC/ST
|
Qualified in ECET 2025
|
Rs.1000
|
Rs.500
|
Not qualified/Not appeared in ECET 2025
|
Rs.1400
|
Rs.900
AP ECET 2025 Admission: Order Preference For Admission
-
Admission officials will specifically favor candidates who completed their BSc in Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT) when selecting candidates to admit in their respective programs.
-
Exam authorities for admission to an undergraduate program in textile technology will prefer candidates who have a Diploma in Textile Technology (Design & Manufacturing) and Textile Technology (Knitting).
-
Candidates with a Diploma in Biotechnology will be preferred by the authorities for admission into undergraduate biotechnology programs.
-
Qualified applicants with a BSc degree will only be consideration for admission after all of the branches for diploma holders have been filled.
