AP ECET 2025: Last Date Today for Counselling Registration; Apply at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET 2025: As directed by the Directorate of Technical Education and APSCHE, the AP ECET Counseling 2025 registration will end on July 8, 2025. The link for registration to pursue Engineering and Pharmacy programs will remain open for all eligible candidates from the AP ECET website ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

The official announcement mentions that the candidates' web options will also be available for utilization on July 7 to July 10, 2025. Candidates will also be able to modify their web options on July 11, 2025. Please be advised that after freezing candidates' options, they will not be allowed to modify their options after they are frozen. Candidates who select the Freeze option will not be allowed to modify, revise or remove their frozen options.