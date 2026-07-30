AP ECET 2026 Seat Allotment List Today at cap.apcfss.in - Download Phase I Allotment PDF Here
AP ECET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 allotment result to be available at cap.apcfss.in. Download the allotment letter through the link on the official website.
AP ECET Counselling 2026: The phase 1 allotment result for Engineering Lateral Entry Admissions is expected to be released online today, July 30, 2026. According to an earlier notification, the AP ECET phase 1 allotment result was to be released after 8 PM on July 29, 2026. Officials are yet to issue the allotment result. It is likely that the AP ECET 2026 phase 1 allotment result will be announced online today. Candidates eagerly awaiting their allotment result can check their allotment status through the link on the official website.
Once released, candidates can download the AP ECET 2026 allotment result through the link on the official counselling website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates are required to login with their credentials and download the allotment letter for reporting to colleges.
AP ECET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Expected Date and Time
According to the notification on the official website, the ECET 2026 Phase 1 allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 29, 2026. The link was to be made active after 8 PM. However, there is a slight delay, and it is expected to be released online today. There is no official confirmation of the availability of the allotment result. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
How to Download AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Result
The AP ECET 2026 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result will be issued online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET counselling
Step 2: Click on the login link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Check the allotment status and download the allotment result
Step 5: Download for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.