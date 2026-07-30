AP ECET 2026 Seat Allotment List Today at cap.apcfss.in - Download Phase I Allotment PDF Here

Once released, candidates can download the AP ECET 2026 allotment result through the link on the official counselling website - cap.apcfss.in . Candidates are required to login with their credentials and download the allotment letter for reporting to colleges.

AP ECET Counselling 2026: The phase 1 allotment result for Engineering Lateral Entry Admissions is expected to be released online today, July 30, 2026. According to an earlier notification, the AP ECET phase 1 allotment result was to be released after 8 PM on July 29, 2026. Officials are yet to issue the allotment result. It is likely that the AP ECET 2026 phase 1 allotment result will be announced online today. Candidates eagerly awaiting their allotment result can check their allotment status through the link on the official website.

AP ECET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Expected Date and Time

According to the notification on the official website, the ECET 2026 Phase 1 allotment result was scheduled to be released on July 29, 2026. The link was to be made active after 8 PM. However, there is a slight delay, and it is expected to be released online today. There is no official confirmation of the availability of the allotment result. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Allotment Result

The AP ECET 2026 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result will be issued online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET counselling

Step 2: Click on the login link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth