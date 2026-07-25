AP ECET 2026 Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed, To Be Announced On July 27
The AP ECET phase 1 seat allotment result has been postponed and will now be released on July 27 after 6 pm. The document verification process will likely begin two days after the announement of results.
AP ECET Counselling Result 2026: The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh has postponed the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) phase 1 seat allotment results. The seat allotment status will now be published on July 27 after 6 pm. Students who participated in the counselling session will be able to check and download their seat allotment results on the official website cap.apcfss.in.
How To Download Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website cap.apcfss.in and click on “Candidate Login”.
- Enter your username and password and click on “Sign in”.
- Check your allotted college and course.
- Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.
Candidates who accept their seat allotment status will be required to report to their allotted college for document verification. They must ensure to visit their college within the stipulated time, mentioned on their allotment result. Classes are likely to begin on July 29, 2026 following the release of seat allotment status.
Key Documents Required For Reporting To College
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Seat assignment letter
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Evidence of online fee payment
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Original mark sheets and certificates
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A legitimate identity document
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Community certificate, income certificate, and residence certificate (if applicable)
The counselling fee is Rs. 1,300 for OC/BC candidates and Rs. 600 for SC/ST candidates. AP ECET 2026 admissions are conducted across 240 participating colleges offering 49 courses. This year a total of 272 seats have been added.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.