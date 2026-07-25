AP ECET 2026 Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed, To Be Announced On July 27

AP ECET Counselling Result 2026: The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh has postponed the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) phase 1 seat allotment results. The seat allotment status will now be published on July 27 after 6 pm. Students who participated in the counselling session will be able to check and download their seat allotment results on the official website cap.apcfss.in.

How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website cap.apcfss.in and click on “Candidate Login”. Enter your username and password and click on “Sign in”. Check your allotted college and course. Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.

Candidates who accept their seat allotment status will be required to report to their allotted college for document verification. They must ensure to visit their college within the stipulated time, mentioned on their allotment result. Classes are likely to begin on July 29, 2026 following the release of seat allotment status.