AP ECET 2026 Final Phase Allotment Result Out, Reporting Till August 21

AP ECET 2026 Final Round Allotment: APSCHE has released the final phase seat allotment result for AP ECET counselling. Candidates who have participated in the final round of counselling can visit the official website to check their allotment status and report to the allotted colleges for admissions.

To check the AP ECET 2026 final phase allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The allotment result will include the status of allotment of the candidate in the final phase of seat allotment. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must download their individual allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission with necessary documents and admission fee.

AP ECET counselling Final round allotment result is available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment status.