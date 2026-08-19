AP ECET 2026 Final Phase Allotment Result Out, Reporting Till August 21
AP ECET 2026 Final Round seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment ound can check their result through the link on the official website.
AP ECET 2026 Final Round Allotment: APSCHE has released the final phase seat allotment result for AP ECET counselling. Candidates who have participated in the final round of counselling can visit the official website to check their allotment status and report to the allotted colleges for admissions.
To check the AP ECET 2026 final phase allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The allotment result will include the status of allotment of the candidate in the final phase of seat allotment. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must download their individual allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission with necessary documents and admission fee.
AP ECET counselling Final round allotment result is available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment status.
AP ECET Final Round Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Check the ECET 2026 Final Phase Allotment Result
To check the allotment status, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their username and password. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE
Step 2: Click on the candidate login window
Step 3: Login with the username and password
Step 4: Click on the ECET 2026 final allotment result
Step 5: Check the allotment status
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
AP ECET Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Final Round Admission
Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions are required to carry with them all the documents as originals and photocopies. Students must have the following documents with them.
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AP ECET 2026 Rank Card
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AP ECET 2026 Hall Ticket
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Diploma or Degree Marks Memos (All semesters/years)
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Provisional Diploma / Degree Certificate
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SSC (Class 10) or Equivalent Marks Memo
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Study Certificates from Class 7 to Diploma (or Class 9 to Degree for B.Sc. Mathematics candidates)
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Residence Certificate (if applicable, covering 7 years preceding the qualifying exam for local status)
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Aadhaar Card or other government photo ID
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Integrated Community Caste Certificate (issued by MRO/MeeSeva for SC, ST, and BC category students)
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Income Certificate (issued by MRO, required if claiming fee reimbursement)
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Transfer Certificate (TC) from the last institution studied
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Local Status / Migration / Gap Certificate (if there is a study gap or for non-local candidates)
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.