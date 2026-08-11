AP ECET 2026: Final Phase Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Seat Allotment Result Releasing on August 18

AP ECET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for the final phase of AP ECET 2026 today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can apply online for Lateral Entry Admissions into Engineering on the official website at cap.apcfss.in.

According to the schedule, candidates will be able to enter their options online till August 13, 2026, and edit them till August 14, 2026, with the result of seat allotment releasing on August 18, 2026.

AP ECET 2026 Admission: Final Phase Revised Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised counselling schedule for AP ECET 2026 Admission: