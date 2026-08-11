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AP ECET 2026: Final Phase Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Seat Allotment Result Releasing on August 18

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:31 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for the final phase of AP ECET 2026 today, August 11, 2026 on the official website at cap.apcfss.in. According to the schedule, candidates will be able to enter their options online till August 13, 2026. Check schedule here.

AP ECET 2026: Final Phase Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Seat Allotment Result Releasing on August 18
AP ECET 2026: Final Phase Applications Closing Today at cap.apcfss.in, Seat Allotment Result Releasing on August 18
Register for Result Updates

AP ECET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for the final phase of AP ECET 2026 today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can apply online for Lateral Entry Admissions into Engineering on the official website at cap.apcfss.in

According to the schedule, candidates will be able to enter their options online till August 13, 2026, and edit them till August 14, 2026, with the result of seat allotment releasing on August 18, 2026. 

AP ECET 2026 Admission: Final Phase Revised Counselling Schedule 

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised counselling schedule for AP ECET 2026 Admission: 

DESCRIPTION DATE(S)
Commencement of Payment of Processing Fee cum registration online August 8 - 11, 2026
Dates of Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs by Online August 8 - 12, 2026
Dates of Option entry August 8 - 13, 2026
Date of changing of options August 14, 2026
Date of release of seat allotments August 18, 2026
Self joining and reporting at college August 19 - 21, 2026
Updation of joining details of reported candidates by college managements August 21, 2026
Attending for college August 20, 2026

Documents Required for AP ECET 2026 Counselling 

Candidates must ensure to keep the following list of documents ready for their counseling process: 

  • ECET 2026 Hall Ticket
  • ECET 2026 Rank Card
  • SSC Marks Memo
  • Diploma/Degree Marks Memo
  • 7th Class to Diploma study certificates (or) 9th Class to Degree Study certificates for B.Sc (Maths) Degree holders
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Minority Certificate (if Applicable)
  • Transfer Certificate (T.C)
  • Income Certificate issued on or after 01.01.2023 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement
  • EWS Certificate valid for the year 2026-2027 from Meeseva, for only OC Candidates who wants to claim reservation under EWS category
  • Residence Certificates (for Private Studied Candidates)
  • Parents (Father or Mother) 10 years residence certificate for Non-Local candidates

The AP ECET Admissions enables eligible Diploma holders and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates to apply for lateral entry admissions into the second year of B.E./B.Tech. programmes. The portal provides online registration, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment, fee payment, self-reporting, and admission status tracking through a single, user-friendly platform.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 1 CW, ECA and Sports Quota Revised Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Notice Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:31 IST

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