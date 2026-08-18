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AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 LIVE: Check Final Phase Seat Allocation Status at cap.apcfss.in With Hall Ticket Number and DOB

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 18, 2026, 11:44 IST

AP ECET Counselling 2026 final phase seat allotment result to be issued online today, August 18, 2026. Eligible candidates need to download their allotment status using their ECET hall ticket number at cap.apcfss.in. Self-reporting from August 19 to 21, 2026.

AP ECET 2026 LIVE
AP ECET 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AP ECET Counselling 2026 final round allotment result to be issued online today, August 18, 2026
  • Candidates participating in the second and final phase of allotment must download their allotment letter through the candidate login on the official website
  • Self reporting opens from August 19 to 21, 2026 at all institutions.

APSCHE will announce the final phase seat allotment results for AP ECET counselling 2026. Candidates who have participated in the final round of the seat allotment process can visit the official website to check their allotment status and download the allotment order. 

AP ECET counselling 2026 final round seat allotment result will be released online at cap.apcfss.in. To download the allotment result, students must visit the official website and log in with their hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates allotted seats in the final round of seat allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and the admission process. Candidates must report to the colleges from April 19 to 21, 2026. 

AP ECET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

AP ECET 2026 Final Round Seat Allotment Date and Time

An official confirmation for the release of the final phase seat allotment result has been provided. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result will be available today, August 18, 2026. The time of announcement of the allotment result has not been confirmed by the board. It is however, expected that the allotment result will be announced online by evening. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready with them to check the allotment and download the allotment letter. 

AP ECET Counselling 2026 Final Round Self Reporting

Candidates allotted seats in the final round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges for the document verification and admission process. Candidates reporting must keep their original certificates and documents along with photocopies. The documents will be verified before the final fee payment and admission process. Students need to make sure they report to the allotted colleges as per the schedule provided from August 19 to 21, 2026.


LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 18, 2026, 11:44 IST

    AP ECET Counselling 2026: Final Allotment Result Shortly

    The final allotment result for AP ECET counselling will be announced online soon. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions with required documents from August 19 to 21, 2026

  • Aug 18, 2026, 10:48 IST

    AP ECET 2026 Final Round Allotment Result: Where to Check Allotment Result

    The AP ECET 2026 seat allotment result will be announced online shortly. Once released, candidates can download the allotment result through the link on the official website. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. A direct link for students to check the individual allotment result will also be available on this page. 

  • Aug 18, 2026, 10:46 IST

    AP ECET Final Phase Allotment Result 2026: Allotment Result Shortly

    The AP ECET 2026 final phase seat allotment result will be released online today. The link to check the result and download the allotment status will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can visit the official website to check the allotment result and download the allotment status. Students need to download the allotment letter which has to be submitted along with other documents for the self reporting process.

  • Aug 18, 2026, 10:05 IST

    AP ECET 2026 Round 2 Allotment: What After Allotment Result

    After the AP ECET 2026 round 2 seat allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats in the counselling round are required to report to the allotted institutions for admissions. Candidates need to carry all required documents with them for the admission purposes

  • Aug 18, 2026, 09:30 IST

    AP ECET Counselling 2026: Documents Required

    The following documents are required when reporting to colleges for admission

    • AP ECET 2026 Rank Card
    • AP ECET 2026 Hall Ticket
    • Diploma or Degree Marks Memos (All semesters/years)
    • Provisional Diploma / Degree Certificate
    • SSC (Class 10) or Equivalent Marks Memo
    • Study Certificates from Class 7 to Diploma (or Class 9 to Degree for B.Sc. Mathematics candidates)
    • Residence Certificate (if applicable, covering 7 years preceding the qualifying exam for local status)
    • Aadhaar Card or other government photo ID
    • Integrated Community Caste Certificate (issued by MRO/MeeSeva for SC, ST, and BC category students)
    • Income Certificate (issued by MRO, required if claiming fee reimbursement)
    • Transfer Certificate (TC) from the last institution studied
    • Local Status / Migration / Gap Certificate (if there is a study gap or for non-local candidates)
  • Aug 18, 2026, 09:11 IST

    AP ECET Round 2 Seat Allotment: Self Reporting Dates

    Candidates allotted seats in the second and final phase of allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges for the admission and verification process. Candidates need to report to the allotted institutions from August 19 to 2, 2026. Candidates must make sure they have with them all the necessary documents for the admission process.

  • Aug 18, 2026, 09:09 IST

    AP ECET Counselling 2026: Final Round Seat Allotment Today

    The final phase seat allotment result for AP ECET 2026 will be released online shortly. Candidates who have applied for the ECET counselling process can visit the official website to check the result and download the allotment letter. Once released, candidates can login to the candidate login to download the allotment letter. 

  • Aug 18, 2026, 09:07 IST

    AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 LIVE: Final Round Allotment Today

    AP ECET 2026 final round seat allotment result will be announced online today, August 18, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the second and final roun of seat allotment can visit the official website to check the allotment status.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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