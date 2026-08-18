AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 LIVE: Check Final Phase Seat Allocation Status at cap.apcfss.in With Hall Ticket Number and DOB

APSCHE will announce the final phase seat allotment results for AP ECET counselling 2026. Candidates who have participated in the final round of the seat allotment process can visit the official website to check their allotment status and download the allotment order.

AP ECET counselling 2026 final round seat allotment result will be released online at cap.apcfss.in. To download the allotment result, students must visit the official website and log in with their hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates allotted seats in the final round of seat allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and the admission process. Candidates must report to the colleges from April 19 to 21, 2026.

AP ECET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

AP ECET 2026 Final Round Seat Allotment Date and Time

An official confirmation for the release of the final phase seat allotment result has been provided. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result will be available today, August 18, 2026. The time of announcement of the allotment result has not been confirmed by the board. It is however, expected that the allotment result will be announced online by evening. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready with them to check the allotment and download the allotment letter.

AP ECET Counselling 2026 Final Round Self Reporting

Candidates allotted seats in the final round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges for the document verification and admission process. Candidates reporting must keep their original certificates and documents along with photocopies. The documents will be verified before the final fee payment and admission process. Students need to make sure they report to the allotted colleges as per the schedule provided from August 19 to 21, 2026.