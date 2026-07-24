AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Status at cap.apcfss.in

The Commissionerate of Higher Education will release the AP EACET Phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 24, 2026. As per the notification on the website, the results will be available on the official counselling portal from 6 PM onwards.

AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result will include the details of candidates issued seats based on the choices entered for the allotment round. Students were required to enter the choice of course and college for admissions through the link provided. Students allotted seats as per their choice are required to complete the document verification and fee payment as per the schedule given. The last date for candidates to submit their documents for verification and complete the admission process will be provided along with the allotment result.