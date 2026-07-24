AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Allotment Status at cap.apcfss.in
AP ECET Counselling 2026 phase 1 seat allotment result to be announced after 6 PM today, July 24, 2026. Candidaates can check the allotment status through the candidate login link on the website.
The Commissionerate of Higher Education will release the AP EACET Phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 24, 2026. As per the notification on the website, the results will be available on the official counselling portal from 6 PM onwards.
AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result will include the details of candidates issued seats based on the choices entered for the allotment round. Students were required to enter the choice of course and college for admissions through the link provided. Students allotted seats as per their choice are required to complete the document verification and fee payment as per the schedule given. The last date for candidates to submit their documents for verification and complete the admission process will be provided along with the allotment result.
AP ECET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
AP ECET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Documents Required for Admissions
Candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 of counselling must report to the colleges for admissions with the required documents. The list of documents required for admission is given below
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AP ECET 2026 Rank Card and Hall Ticket
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Diploma or B.Sc. Degree Marks Memos (all semesters or years)
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Provisional Diploma or Degree Certificate
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SSC (Class 10) or Equivalent Marks Memo (for date of birth proof)
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Transfer Certificate (TC)
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Study Certificates from Class 7 to Diploma (for diploma holders) or Class 9 to Degree (for B.Sc. holders)
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Residence Certificate (if studied privately without institutional schooling)
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Local Status Certificate (if applicable for regional zone validation)
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Integrated Community Caste Certificate (for BC, SC, or ST candidates)
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Income Certificate (issued after January 1, 2026, required for tuition fee reimbursement)
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EWS Certificate (if claiming Economically Weaker Section reservation)
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Special Category Certificates (such as NCC, Sports, CAP, or Physically Handicapped, if applicable)
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Aadhar Card or other valid photo ID proof
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.