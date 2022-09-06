AP ECET Counselling 2022: Registrations Begin Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Apply Here

AP ECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE will formally begin the AP ECET 2022 Counselling Process for the Engineering admission process today - 6th Sept 2022. Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 is being held to facilitate admission and seat allotment process for engineering aspirants. Candidates who have qualified in the state-level entrance exam held earlier in the month can now register to complete the AP ECET Counselling registration process by visiting the portal -cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To help complete this process, a direct link to the counselling registration portal is also placed below:

Register for AP ECET Counselling 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment on 16th Sept

As per the official notification released by APSCHE, for now only a single round of counselling is being planned for engineering admissions. After the completion of the registration process on 9th Sept 2022, the seat allotment for AP ECET 2022 Exam will be released on 16th Sept 2022. After the seat allotment process, candidates will be required to complete the admission formalities for the same in line with the timelines provided by APSCHE.

How to register for AP ECET 2022 Counselling Process?

Like the examination, the registration process for AP ECET 2022 Counselling is also being held online and through the official website. Candidates who have qualified the entrance test can register themselves to appear for the ECET counselling via the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. After logging on the portal, candidates need to locate link for ‘Online Registration and Fee Payment’ and register themselves on the website with requisite details and payment of fees. In the next step, candidates need to log onto the website using their newly created credentials and fill the AP ECET Counselling 2022 form with requisite details. After filling the details, candidates need to upload the supporting documents on the portal. In the final step, candidates need to submit a copy of the AP ECET 2022 Counselling and take a printout of the same for future reference.

