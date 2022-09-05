    AP ECET Counselling 2022 Schedule (OUT): Registration Begins from 6th Sept, Check AP ECET Counselling Dates at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    Updated: Sep 5, 2022 13:31 IST
    AP ECET Counselling 2022 Schedule (OUT): APSCHE has formally announced the AP ECET 2022 Counselling Dates for all key events of the admission and seat allotment process. The Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the detailed schedule for counselling process for AP ECET 2022, the exam through which lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy courses is offered. The council has published the detailed counselling schedule for AP ECET 2022 Exam online on the portal and can be accessed directly via - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the AP ECET 2022 Counselling Dates and Schedule is also placed below:

    Check AP ECET Counselling 2022 Schedule - Direct Link (Available Now)

    AP ECET Counselling 2022 - Important Dates

    As per the schedule released by the APSCHE, the counselling process for AP ECET 2022 will begin from 6th Sept with the start of the online registration process. Along with registration process, the council will begin online verification of uploaded documents from 8th Sept 2022. The AP ECET Allotment List nor Result will be released on 16th Sept 2022. The detailed schedule for the same can be found below:

    Counselling Event

    Date / Deadline

    AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins

    6th Sept 2022

    Online Verification of Uploaded Documents Begin

    8th Sept 2022

    AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Ends

    9th Sept 2022

    Exercising of Web Options Begins

    10th Sept 2022

    Online Verification of Uploaded Documents End

    11th Sept 2022

    Exercising of Web Options Ends

    12th Sept 2022

    Change of Options Available to Candidates

    13th Sept 2022

    Release of Seat Allotment

    16th Sept 2022

    Self-Reporting at Allotted Colleges

    16th to 20th Sept 2022

    Class Work Begins

    19th Sept 2022

    Documents Required for AP ECET 2022 Counselling

    With the counselling registration process beginning from tomorrow, it is important for students to know and be aware of the details and documents they will be required to submit as part of the application process. The AP ECET 2022 counselling will require submission of the following documents by candidates:

    • AP ECET 2022 rank card
    • Diploma Certificate / Degree Certificate
    • Marks Memo or Marksheet for Diploma/Degree Exam
    • Residence Proof or Address Proof
    • Date of Birth Proof
    • AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)
    • Study Certificate from 7th class to Diploma or 9th class to Degree
    • Valid photo ID proof
    • Xerox copies of all above certificates
    • Integrated Community Certificate (BC/ST/SC)
    • Local status certificate
    • Income certificate

    After submitting these documents online during the registration process, candidates will also have to get the same verified by the exam authority.

