AP ECET Counselling 2022 Schedule (OUT): Registration Begins from 6th Sept, Check AP ECET Counselling Dates at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET Counselling 2022 Schedule (OUT): APSCHE has formally announced the AP ECET 2022 Counselling Dates for all key events of the admission and seat allotment process. The Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the detailed schedule for counselling process for AP ECET 2022, the exam through which lateral entry into engineering and pharmacy courses is offered. The council has published the detailed counselling schedule for AP ECET 2022 Exam online on the portal and can be accessed directly via - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the AP ECET 2022 Counselling Dates and Schedule is also placed below:

Check AP ECET Counselling 2022 Schedule - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP ECET Counselling 2022 - Important Dates

As per the schedule released by the APSCHE, the counselling process for AP ECET 2022 will begin from 6th Sept with the start of the online registration process. Along with registration process, the council will begin online verification of uploaded documents from 8th Sept 2022. The AP ECET Allotment List nor Result will be released on 16th Sept 2022. The detailed schedule for the same can be found below:

Counselling Event Date / Deadline AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins 6th Sept 2022 Online Verification of Uploaded Documents Begin 8th Sept 2022 AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Ends 9th Sept 2022 Exercising of Web Options Begins 10th Sept 2022 Online Verification of Uploaded Documents End 11th Sept 2022 Exercising of Web Options Ends 12th Sept 2022 Change of Options Available to Candidates 13th Sept 2022 Release of Seat Allotment 16th Sept 2022 Self-Reporting at Allotted Colleges 16th to 20th Sept 2022 Class Work Begins 19th Sept 2022

Documents Required for AP ECET 2022 Counselling

With the counselling registration process beginning from tomorrow, it is important for students to know and be aware of the details and documents they will be required to submit as part of the application process. The AP ECET 2022 counselling will require submission of the following documents by candidates:

AP ECET 2022 rank card

Diploma Certificate / Degree Certificate

Marks Memo or Marksheet for Diploma/Degree Exam

Residence Proof or Address Proof

Date of Birth Proof

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Study Certificate from 7th class to Diploma or 9th class to Degree

Valid photo ID proof

Xerox copies of all above certificates

Integrated Community Certificate (BC/ST/SC)

Local status certificate

Income certificate

After submitting these documents online during the registration process, candidates will also have to get the same verified by the exam authority.

