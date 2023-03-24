AP EDCET 2023 Registration Begins, Check Steps to Apply Here

AP EDCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for Education Common Entrance Test (EDCET) today i.e. March 24, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for AP EDCET 2023 can visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can apply for AP EDCET 2023 till April 24, 2023. The authorities will open the AP EDCET 2023 application correction window between May 3 and 6, 2023. According to the schedule, the AP EDCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 20, 2023, from 9.00 am to 11.00 am. Candidates can check out the important dates here.

AP EDCET 2023 Dates

Event Date Registration Begins March 24, 2023 Registration Ends without a late fee April 23, 2023 Application Correction Window May 3 to 6, 2023 Download of Hall Ticket May 12, 2023 AP EDCET 2023 exam date and time May 20, 2023

AP EDCET 2023 Notification PDF- Click Here

Who Can Apply for AP EDCET 2023?

Only eligible candidates can apply for the exam. Candidates can check out the AP EDCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria here-

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed/appearing for final year examinations of B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./ B.C.A./B.B.M./BE/B.Tech at the time of submitting the Application for APEdCET-2023.

Candidates should have secured a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA either in the Bachelor’s Degree i.e., B.A./B.Sc./B.Sc. (Home Science)/B.Com./B.C.A./B.B.M and or in the Post- Graduate Degree in the relevant subject or 5 years integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology.

Age Limit: The candidates should have completed the age of 19 years on the 1st of July in the year in which notification is issued

Candidates can check out the entire AP EDCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria on the official website

AP EDCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP EDCET 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for AP EDCET 2023 till April 23, 2023, without paying any late fee. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register for AP EDCET 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility criteria and payment

Step 3: Enter the registration details and make the payment

Step 3: Know the payment status and fill out application form

Step 4: Submit the AP EDCET 2023 application form

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

