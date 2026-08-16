AP Government to Send 29 Best Teachers to Finland for Global Training Programme

The Andhra Pradesh government is sending 29 best award winning teachers to Finland for a special training programme with the University of Turku this Saturday.

The Andhra Pradesh government is sending 29 government school teachers to Finland this Saturday as part of the AP teachers Finland programme. These teachers have already received the State Best Teachers Award for their work in classrooms. They will now take part in an international learning programme abroad. The main goal is to study the best education models in the world and bring those lessons back home for the children of the state. What the teachers Will Learn in Finland The AP teachers Finland training programme runs with support from the University of Turku in Finland. Teachers will travel to Turku and Rauma during the visit. They will sit in real classrooms and see how Finnish teachers work with their students everyday. They will also visit Early Childhood Education Centres and Teacher Training Schools to learn about early years teaching.

The AP teachers Finland training programme will cover many focus areas during the stay, These include foundational learning and digital tools for students. Teachers' leadership and mentoring are also a key part of the plan. Another goal is to learn how schools can build environments that focus on happiness and student well being every day. Bringing Finnish Practices Back to Andhra Pradesh After the visit each teacher will prepare a project as part of the AP teachers Finland training programme work. These projects will use ideas from the Finnish education system. Teachers will then apply these ideas in their own schools back home. They will also act as resource persons and mentors for other teachers at the district and mandal level. Their job will be to spot Finnish practices that fit local schools in Andhra Pradesh in the best possible way.