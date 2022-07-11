AP ICET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Edit Mistakes, Make Changes at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens: With the application process completed, the AP ICET 2022 Application Correction Window has been opened from today. As per the official update, the Andhra University on behalf of the APSCHE has formally opened the application correction window for AP ICET 2022 Examination from today - 11th July 2022. Candidates who have successfully filled the AP ICET 2022 Application Form and paid the application fee, will be given a one-time facility to correct mistakes and make changes to specific fields of the form.

Candidates can access the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 Application Correction portal through the test’s official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the AP ICET 2022 Correction Window is also placed below, using which candidates will be able to edit their application forms:

AP ICET 2022 Exam on 25th July, Admit Cards Expected Soon

As per the official schedule released by the exam authority, the AP ICET 2022 Examination is scheduled to be held on 25th July 2022. With just a few days left for the AP ICET 2022 Entrance Test, APSCHE is expected to release the admit cards/hall tickets for the entrance exam soon. Generally, AP ICET Admit Card 2022 is released for all the registered candidates after the application process correction window ends. Also, all the details mentioned on the AP ICET 2022 admit cards are based on the information provided by the candidate in their application form. Therefore, in case of any errors or discrepancies, candidates are advised to verify and edit the same during the correction window.

How to edit AP ICET 2022 Application Form online?

Like the application process, the correction window for AP ICET 2022 has also been made available to the candidates online via the official website. Candidates need to log onto the official portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for AP ICET 2022 Exam. After reaching the exam portal, candidates need to log onto the candidate login portal using their credentials. Once logged in, they will be shown the AP ICET 2022 application form and all the editable fields. From here, candidates can make the required changes to the AP ICET 2022 application form. When done, candidates need to save the final form and submit it on the website.

