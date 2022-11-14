AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment List Today, Check at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment List today. Candidates who have applied for the counselling procedure to the MBA and MCA programmes can visit the official counselling portal today to check the allotment result.

The AP ICET 2022 Final Phase allotment result 2022 will be made available on the official website of AP ICET 2022. To check the final allotment results candidates visit the official counselling portal and login using the credentials given. Those who have been allotted seats int he final phase AP ICET 2022 allotment can complete the admission procedure by reporting to the colleges allotted and completing the admission process. The time period for reporting to the allotted colleges is from November 15, 2022.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment result will be available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link for candidates to check the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment will also be available here.

AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment Results (Link Available Soon)

How to check the AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment Result

The AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment Results will be released on the official counselling portal. To check the AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given. Follow the steps given below to check the AP ICET 2022 Donal Phase Allotment Result.

Step 1: Visit the AP ICET Counselling Portal

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2022 Allotment List link

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials in the link given

Step 4: Download the AP ICET 2022 Allotment Result

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the AP ICET 2022 allotment procedure need to visit the colleges allotted with the required documents and copies along with a valid id proof. Further details regarding the AP ICET 2022 Final Allotment Result will be given on the official website along with the allotment result.

Also Read: Allahabad University UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins at allduniv.ac.in, Apply for LLB courses Soon