    AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Allotment: Check Schedule at icet-sche.aptonline.in

    AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Allotment Schedule is available on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment process can check the schedule and related details here.

    Updated: Nov 10, 2022 13:44 IST
    AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Allotment: AP ICET 2022 Counselling Allotment Results for the Final Phase will be released on November 14, 2022. According to the detailed schedule released the Final Phase verification of uploaded certificates will be conducted until today - November 10, 2022.

    Candidates who have completed the registrations for the final phase will be able to complete the option entry process between November 11 and 12, 2022. Candidates must note that this is the revised schedule for AP ICET Final Phase Counselling 2022. As per the earlier schedule, the Final Phase allotment list was to be released today - November 10, 2022. 

    To check the AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Schedule, students can visit the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link for students to check the schedule is also available here. 

    AP ICET 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule

    The AP ICET 2022 Counselling is in its final phase. Candidates who were unable to secure admission in the previous rounds were eligible to apply for the final phase allotment. Students can check the complete schedule for AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Allotment below.  

    Event

    Date

    AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Registrations

    October 31 to November 7, 2022

    Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates

    November 2 to 10, 2022

    Final Phase Change of Web options

    November 12, 2022.

    Final Phase Seat Allotment Result

    November 14, 2022.

    Reporting to allotted colleges

    November 15, 2022 onwards.

    Candidates allotted seats in the final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Allotment process can visit the website to download their allotment letter and report to the allotted institution. When reporting for the admission process candidates are advised to carry along with them all the necessary documents required for the admissions. 

