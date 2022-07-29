AP ICET 2022: Link to raise objections to close today, Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check answer key

AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the window for candidates to raise objections against the AP ICET 2022 Answer Key. APSCHE recently released the provisional answer key for the entrance examinations. Students who have appeared for the exams and wish to raise objections against the answer key released can visit the official website to submit the objections.

The link for students to submit their objections is available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students when submitting their AP ICET 2022 Answer Key objections must note that when submitting the objections, they are also required to submit proofs with documents for verification.

AP ICET 2022 Final answer key will be released after taking into consideration the objections raised by students. Candidates can visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below to raise objections against the AP ICET 2022 Provisional answer key.

AP ICET 2022 Answer Key objections

Steps to raise objections against AP ICET 2022 Answer Key

Candidates must note that they will be able to raise objections against the AP ICET 2022 answer key in the online mode only. Students will also be required to submit a fee based on the objections raised. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the process to raise objections.

Step 1: Visit the APSCHE - AP ICET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2022 Answer Key objection link

Step 3: Enter the Registration number, ICET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: Candidates will be provided with the AP ICET 2022 Answer key

Step 5: Students can raise objections to the answer key

Step 6: Submit the documents as proof verifying the objection raised

Step 7: Download the AP ICET 2022 filled application for further reference

