AP ICET 2023: Registration Starts at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Apply Here

AP ICET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the admission application process for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2023 examinations today, March 20 in online mode. Those candidates who have interested in applying for the AP ICET 2023 exam can register themselves through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the AP ICET 2023 to get admission into various MBA and MCA courses can fill out the application form without paying any late fee till April 19.

AP ICET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP ICET 2023 Exam Fees

Students appearing for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2023 for admission into first-year MBA and MCA courses can check the registration fees in the table given below.

Category Amount Other Category Rs 650 Backward Classes (BC) Category Rs 600 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Category Rs 550

AP ICET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the AP ICET 2023 exam can check the official exam schedule in the table given below.

Events Dates Commencement of AP ICET 2023 Applications March 20, 2023 Last Date to Submit AP ICET 2023 Registration Form April 19, 2023 Correction Window Open May 16 to May 17, 2023 AP ICET 2023 Exam May 24 and May 25, 2023 Release of AP ICET 2023 Preliminary Key May 26, 2023 Last Date for Receiving Objections on AP ICET 2023 Preliminary Key May 28, 2023

How to Register for AP ICET 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the AP ICET 2023 exams can follow the below-given steps to complete the admission process.

Step 1: Visit APSCHE’s official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2023 Registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Register by entering all the personal details i.e. address, contact number etc

Step 4: Now, make the payment of the online application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents as asked in the AP ICET 2023 registration form

Step 6: Go through the AP ICET 2023 application form and then click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the AP ICET application form 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

Also Read: CBSE Board 2023: Class 12 Political Science Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here