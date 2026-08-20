AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released - Check Your Seat Allotment Status on September 7th at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET Counselling 2026: APSCHE will begin the online registration for AI ICET counselling on August 24, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the online counselling round can visit the official website to register for the counselling round.

As per reports, the AP ICET 2026 counselling registrations will remain open from August 24 to 31, 206. Web option entry for round 1 will be available from August 27, 2026. AP ICET 2026 first round seat allotment result will be released on September 7, 2026.

AP ICET 2026 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can check the schedule for the first allotment round and other details here.

AP ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the first round of counselling here.