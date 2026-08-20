AP ICET 2026 Counselling Schedule Released - Check Your Seat Allotment Status on September 7th at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP ICET Counselling Dates 2026 schedule is now available on the official website. Students eligible to participate in the counselling process can submit their applications from August 24.
AP ICET Counselling 2026: APSCHE will begin the online registration for AI ICET counselling on August 24, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the online counselling round can visit the official website to register for the counselling round.
As per reports, the AP ICET 2026 counselling registrations will remain open from August 24 to 31, 206. Web option entry for round 1 will be available from August 27, 2026. AP ICET 2026 first round seat allotment result will be released on September 7, 2026.
AP ICET 2026 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - cap.apcfss.in. Candidates can check the schedule for the first allotment round and other details here.
AP ICET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for the first round of counselling here.
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AP ICET counselling Registrations
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August 24 to 31, 2026
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Verification of documents
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August 25 to 31, 2026
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Web option
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August 27 to 31, 2026
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Changing web option
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September 3, 2026
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AP ICET Seat Allotment
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September 7, 2026
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AP ICET Round 1 allotment result
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September 8 to 11, 2026
AP ICET 2026 Round 1 Registration and Document Verification
The link for candidates to register and apply for AP ICET 2026 counselling will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET
Step 2: Click on new registration
Step 3: Enter all relevant details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.