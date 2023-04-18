AP ICET Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow, Know How to Apply Here

AP ICET Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow: As per the official schedule, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will close the registrations for AP ICET tomorrow i.e. April 19, 2023. Interested candidates must apply for the entrance test on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any extensions.

Candidates who fail to do AP ICET 2023 registration before or on the last date will have to pay additional charges. Moreover, the late fees will keep on increasing with the increase in deadlines. Applicants will be able to make corrections to their application forms between May 16 and 17, 2023. Moreover, the hall ticket for the exam will be live from May 20, 2023, onwards.

AP ICET Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP ICET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply by tomorrow-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility and payment

Step 3: Enter the required details and pay the fee

Step 4: Check payment status & fill out AP ICET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

AP ICET Exam 2023

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on May 24 and 25, 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) will be held in two sessions i.e. morning and evening.

The morning session will run between 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM. Whereas, the evening session will be held between 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM.

