AP ICET Result 2022 (OUT): 87.83% Pass, Download Manabadi AP ICET Rankcard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET Result 2022 (OUT): Andhra University has announced the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) result 2022 today on 8th August. Candidates can check and download their AP ICET rankcard on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They need to use their registration number and ICET hall ticket number in the login window of AP ICET result 2022. This year, the pass percentage stood at 87.83%.

As many as 37,326 candidates qualified in AP ICET 2022 results. Of the 49,000 applicants, about 42,496 candidates appeared for the entrance test that was conducted on 25th July. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is conducted for admissions into the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA).

AP ICET Toppers List 2022

Rank Name Marks 1 Reddeppagari Khethan 180.5505 2 Dantala Poojith Vardhan 175.3361 3 Namballa Vamsi Bhardwaj 166.9649 4 Nalam Bhanu Supraja 165.5151 5 Kanchumoju Rajesh 160.8965 6 Arava Lakshmi Jahnavi 160.6393 7 Lakkoju Hemanth Kumar 156.5311 8 Lakamsani Naga Durga Vinay Kumar 155.2309 9 Thapala Padmavathi 153.6577 10 Kasukurthi Nava Tej 153.0583

AP ICET Result 2022 Statistics Highlights

Overview Statistics Total number of candidates registered 49,157 Total number of candidates appeared 42,496 Total number of candidates qualified 37,326 Overall pass percentage 87.83%

AP ICET Result 2022 Statistics

As per the officials and the data provided above in the table, AP ICET 2022 exam was attempted by 42,496 candidates, while, 49,157 candidates applied. Out of the total number of students, 37,326 candidates have qualified for the AP ICET-2022 making the pass percentage reach 87.83%.