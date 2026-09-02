AP ICET Web Options 2026: Option Entry Ends Today, Check Steps and Seat Allotment Date
The last date for AP ICET web options 2026 is today. Candidates must fill the AP ICET 2026 web options and know the edit deadline and seat allotment date. Read the article to know more details.
AP ICET Web Options 2026 option entry process will end today. Candidates who have not yet submitted their choices should complete the process before the deadline. Candidates can enter their preferred colleges and courses through the candidate login on the official counselling website at cap.apcfss.in.
Candidates who submit their AP ICET 2026 web options will get an opportunity to edit or freeze their choices till September 3, 2026. Those who do not freeze their choices within the given time will have their options automatically frozen by the system at 10 PM on September 3, 2026. Scroll the article to get more details.
Steps to Exercise AP ICET Web Options 2026
The AP ICET Option Entry 2026 process is completely online. Candidates can follow these steps to submit their preferred colleges and courses.
- Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in
- Download the available list of colleges, branches and districts
- Prepare a list of preferred colleges and course before starting the online entry
- Open the candidate login section
- Log in using the required credentials
- Enter the preferred colleges and courses in order of priority
- Save the entered choices
- Freeze the options if required
- Download and keep a printout of the final saved options for future reference
Note: Candidates are advised to enter as many suitable colleges and course choices as possible. Selecting more options can improve their chances of receiving a preferred seat during the counselling process.
AP ICET Seat Allotment 2026 Date
The AP ICET Seat Allotment 2026 result for Phase 1 counselling will be released on September 7, 2026. Candidates who receive a seat will have to complete the admission process through self reporting. The self reporting for candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 will be conducted from September 8 to September 11, 2026. Candidates should complete the required admission steps within the timeline to secure their allotted seat.
The AP ICET Counselling 2p26 process will continue through the upcoming admissions stages. Candidates should regularly check the official counselling portal for updates regarding option entry. Seat allotment and admission.
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Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Seat Status at uhsrugcounselling.com
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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