AP ICET Web Options 2026: Option Entry Ends Today, Check Steps and Seat Allotment Date

AP ICET Web Options 2026 option entry process will end today. Candidates who have not yet submitted their choices should complete the process before the deadline. Candidates can enter their preferred colleges and courses through the candidate login on the official counselling website at cap.apcfss.in.

Candidates who submit their AP ICET 2026 web options will get an opportunity to edit or freeze their choices till September 3, 2026. Those who do not freeze their choices within the given time will have their options automatically frozen by the system at 10 PM on September 3, 2026. Scroll the article to get more details.

Steps to Exercise AP ICET Web Options 2026

The AP ICET Option Entry 2026 process is completely online. Candidates can follow these steps to submit their preferred colleges and courses.