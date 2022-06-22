AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 (Link Live): Check Minimum Marks to Qualify AP 12th Result and Know Grading System Here

AP Inter Results 2022: Statistics

AP Inter 11th and 12th Results 2022 have been announced. Students can check the complete statistics of the performance of the students here.

AP Inter 11th Statistics

Category Statistics Number of students passed 241591 Class 12 Pass percentage 61% Pass percentage Boys 49% Pass percentage Girls 65%

AP Inter 12th Statistics

Category Statistics Number of students passed 258449 Class 12 Pass percentage 61% Pass percentage Boys 454% Pass percentage Girls 68%

Updated as on June 22, 2022 @ 1:03 PM

AP Intermediate Result 2022 Link is now live. Students who have been waiting for the intermediate results 2022 can now click on the link available here to check the AP Intermediate 11th and 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on June 22, 2022 @ 12:53 PM

AP Intermediate results 2022 have been announced by the officials. Students who have appeared for the examinations will be able to check the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2022 through the link available on the official website. A direct link for students to check the results will also be available on this page. The link will be made live shortly.

Updated as on June 22, 2022 @ 12:30 PM

AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board today. State education minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be announcing the results in an official press conference which will be conducted today at 12.30 PM. Students who have appeared for the AP Board Intermediate examinations can check their class 11 and 12 results today on the official website.

Shortly after the AP education minister announces the results in the press conference, the board will activate the link for students to check the results on the official website. To check the AP Class 11 and 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the website and enter the AP inter roll number in the result link available.

The AP inter class 11 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board -bie.ap.gov.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the AP Inter results 2022.

What is the minimum Marks Required

As per the pattern followed by the board in order to be considered as qualified in the board exams students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks aggregate and individually in each subject. Students who are unable to secure the minimum marks will be able to improve their scores through the compartmental exams which will be conducted soon

What is the grading system followed

AP Inter class 11 and 12 results 2022 will be announced today. Students can get clarity of the grading and marking system to get a better understanding of the marks they secure in the exams. The grading system followed is common for the 1st and 2nd year AP Intermediate students.

GRADES MARK RANGE GRADE POINTS A1 91-100 Marks 10 A2 81-90 Marks 9 B1 71-80 Marks 8 B2 61-70 Marks 7 C1 51-60 Marks 6 C2 41-50 Marks 5 D1 35-40 Marks 4 F 00-34 Marks Failed

Students who score less than 35 marks are considered ‘failed.

When will the AP Intermediate compartmental exam be conducted?

AP intermediate class 11 and 12 also known as 1st and 2nd year results 2022 are being announced by the education minister today.

Candidates must note that the board will also be conducting the AP intermediate class 11 and 12 compartment exams for those students who were unable to secure the minimum marks in any of the subjects and want to improve their scores for better admission opportunities. With the results being announced today, it is expected that the AP inter 1st and 2nd year compartmental exams will be conducted in the next 2 months so that students can apply for further admissions.

With the compartmental exams students will be able to qualify the intermediate exams without waiting for a year to appear and qualify the exams.

When to download the AP inter 1st and 2nd year marksheets

The AP intermediate 1st and 2nd year marksheet will be made available on the official website of the board shortly. However the online copy is only a provisional copy of the marksheets and the original copy will be issued by the board soon after the results are declared. Students can collect their AP intermediate 1st and 2nd year original marksheet from their respective schools.

