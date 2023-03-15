AP Inter 2nd Year Exam 2023 Tomorrow, Check Intermediate Timetable Here

AP Inter 2nd Year Exam 2023: As per the official schedule, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will begin the AP Inter 2nd Year Exam tomorrow i.e. March 16, 2023. The exams will be conducted in offline mode from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm across 1,489 centres examination centers. According to statistics, a total of 10,03,990 students, including 84,197 first year and 5,19,793 second year students, will appear for the AP Inter Exam 2023.

Students appearing for the exams must carry the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Examinees can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. bieap.apcfss.in. They can access the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 by entering their login credentials- date of birth, captcha code, and name.

However, it must be noted that the students appearing for the AP Inter 2nd Year Exams 2023 will be under CCTV surveillance. The exam will be held under the auspices of Regional Intermediate Officers and District Collectors would be there for surveillance. Students coming from rural and tribal areas can avail free conveyance via APSRTC Buses by showing their hall tickets.

AP Inter 2nd Year Exam Timetable 2023

Exam Date Part-II 2nd Language- Paper II March 16, 2023 Part- I English Paper-II March 18, 2023 Part- III Mathematics paper- II A Botany Paper- II Civics Paper-II March 21, 2023 Mathematics Paper- II B Zoology Paper-II History Paper-II March 24, 2023 Physics Paper- II Economics Paper-II March 27, 2023 Chemistry Paper- II Commerce Paper-II Sociology Paper-II Fine Arts, Music Paper-II March 29, 2023 Public Administration Paper-II Logic Paper- II Bridge Course Maths Paper-II (For B.P.C students) April 1, 2023 Modern Language Paper- II Geography Paper-II April 4, 2023

