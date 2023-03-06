AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Theory Exams to Release Soon, Know Details Here

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: As per the latest updates, the Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE) will issue the 1st and 2nd year Admit Card 2023 for theory exams soon. Once released, the school authorities will be able to download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website i.e. bieap.apcfss.in. Afterward, students can collect the admit cards from their respective schools.

The AP Inter Theory Exams 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, for first year and March 16 to April 4, 2023, for the second year. Once the authorities issue the AP Hall Ticket 2023, the school head will verify the details mentioned on the admit card. Any sort of discrepancy or error should be brought to the notice of the RIO concerned. School authorities can check out the steps to download the admit cards here.

How to Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023?

The AP Inter hall ticket 2023 will be released for the 1st and 2nd year on the official website soon. The School heads can access and download the same by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bieap.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the download theory hall ticket March 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the details- roll no, aadhar no. to access the hall ticket

Step 4: The AP Inter hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the admission ticket

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023

The AP Inter hall ticket 2023 carries the important details regarding the examination. Candidates can check out a few details mentioned on the admission ticket here-

Student's Name

Parent’s Name

Course Name

Examination Dates

Exam Centre and Timings

Important instructions

