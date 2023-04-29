AP Inter Result 2023: BIEAP Releases Instructions for Recounting, Re-verification for 1st, 2nd Year

AP Inter Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has released a notification regarding online application and payment for recounting and re-verification of copies. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for either recounting or re-verification by paying the required fee. They can check out the non-refundable application fee along with the application complete procedure here.

Moreover, 1st and 2nd-year students must note that the last date to apply for recounting/ Scanned copy-cum-re-verification is May 6, 2023. Accordiong to the authorities, no extension of this date will be permitted under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to apply at the earliest so that the board will carry out the tasks as soon as possible. It must be noted that the candidates shall not send the applications to either the R.I.O office or the B.I.E head office directly or by post.

AP Inter Supply Result 2023: Recounting and Re-verification Fee

Particulars Fee (INR) AP Inter Recounting 2023 260 per paper AP Inter Re-verification 2023 (including scanned copy of re-verified answer script) 1300 per paper

AP Inter Supply Result 2023: How to Apply for Recounting, Re-verification?

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for AP Inter recounting re-verification on the official website. Check out the following steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bieap.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on recounting/re-verification link

Step 3: Enter hall ticket no, DOB, and email ID

Step 4: Now, click on Get Data and candidate details will appear

Step 5: Select subject(s) for recounting/re-verification purposes

Step 6: Fill in the address, email ID and phone no. details

Step 7: Submit the application form

