AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2023 Timetable Released, Check BIEP 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released on the official websites. BIEP 1st and 2nd-year exams will take place from May 24 to June 1, 2023. Check complete schedule here.

Updated: Apr 28, 2023 11:36 IST
AP Inter Supply Exam 2023 Timetable 2023: As per the official schedule, the authorities have released the complete timetable for AP Inter Supply Exams 2023. The schedule has been released separately for 1st and 2nd years. According to the schedule, the 1st year and 2nd year exams will be held between May 24 to June 1, 2023. The exams will be held in two shifts i.e. forenoon and afternoon.

As per the AP Inter Supply Exam 2023 Timetable 2023, the forenoon shift is scheduled between 9.00 am and 12.00 pm. Whereas, the afternoon shift will be conducted between 2.30 to 5.30 pm. The exams will begin with 2nd language papers and conclude with model language and geography papers. 

AP Inter Supply Exam 2023 Timetable

Dates

1st Year (9.00 am to 12.00 pm)

2nd Year (2.30 to 5.30 pm)

May 24, 2023

2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-I

2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-II

May 25, 2023

ENGLISH PAPER-I

ENGLISH PAPER-II

May 26, 2023

MATHEMATICS PAPER-IA

BOTANY PAPER-I

CIVICS PAPER-I

MATHEMATICS PAPER-II A

BOTANY PAPER-II

CIVICS PAPER-II

May 27, 2023

MATHEMATICS PAPER - IB

ZOOLOGY PAPER-I

HISTORY PAPER-I

MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIB

ZOOLOGY PAPER-II

HISTORY PAPER-II

May 29, 2023

PHYSICS PAPER-I

ECONOMICS PAPER-I

PHYSICS PAPER-II

ECONOMICS PAPER-II

May 30, 2023

CHEMISTRY PAPER-I

COMMERCE PAPER - I

SOCIOLOGY PAPER-I

FINE ARTS, MUSIC PAPER - I

CHEMISTRY PAPER-II

COMMERCE PAPER - II

SOCIOLOGY PAPER-II

FINE ARTS, MUSIC PAPER - II

May 31, 2023

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

LOGIC PAPER-I

BRIDGE COURSE

MATHEMATICS PAPER-I (FOR BI.P.C STUDENTS)

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

LOGIC PAPER-II

BRIDGE COURSE

MATHEMATICS PAPER-II (FOR BI.P.C STUDENTS)

June 1, 2023

MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-I

GEOGRAPHY PAPER-I

MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-II

GEOGRAPHY PAPER-II

AP Inter Supply Exam 2023 Timetable 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

Meanwhile, the authorities declared the Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023 on April 26, 2023. Examinees can check out the result on the official website i.e. bieap.apcfss.in.Students who have failed one or two exams can take the supplementary exams starting from May 24, 2023.

