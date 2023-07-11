AP Inter supplementary reverification, recounting results 2023 declared, download Manabadi Intermediate Marks Memo here

AP Inter Supplementary Reverification, Recounting Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary reverification and recounting results 2023 today. Students who applied for reverification or recounting of marks of supplementary exams can check their Manabadi results online at bieap.apcfss.in and apbie.gov.in.

They have to use their roll number, acknowledgement/registration number and date of birth to download their AP Inter supplementary marks memo. In case of any queries, students can call on the toll-free number: 1800 4257635. This year, the BIEAP announced the AP Inter supplementary exam result on June 23, 2023.

How to check Manabadi AP Inter re-verification, recounting results 2023?

To download the AP IPASE June 2023 re-counting and re-verification results, students can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bieap.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: IPASE recounting (RC) and Reverification (RV) results 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number, acknowledgement/registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on results tab

Step 6: AP Inter supply revaluation result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download or take a screenshot for future reference

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023

This year, the 1st and 2nd year Inter results of Andhra Pradesh was announced on April 26, 2023. A total of 4,33,278 students appeared for the exam of which 2,66,326 passed. As per the statistics released, 72% of students passed in AP Inter 2nd year exams while the overall pass percentage of AP Inter 1st year students stood at 61%.

