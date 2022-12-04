    AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling Registration Starts at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, Get Direct Link Here

    AP LAWCET 2022: APSCHE has started counselling registration for AP LAWCET in online mode. Candidates can register for AP LAWCET counselling at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in till December 10, 2022. Know updates here 

    Updated: Dec 4, 2022 14:13 IST
    AP LAWCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started registration for counselling for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET). Only those candidates who have secured a rank in the entrance exam can complete the AP LAWCET counselling registration 2022. They can register for AP LAWCET 2022 counselling on the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. 

    The last date for AP LAWCET counselling registration is December 10, 2022. Over 30 law colleges participate in the AP LAWCET counselling process. These colleges offer 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB and LLM programmes based on AP LAWCET scores. 

    AP LAWCET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    AP LAWCET Counselling Dates 2022 

    Events

    Dates

    Last date to apply for AP LAWCET counselling

    December 10, 2022

    Verification of uploaded certificates

    December 4 to 12, 2022

    Web options selection

    December 13 to 15, 2022

    Change of web options

    December 6, 2022

    Allotment of seats for AP LAWCET

    December 19, 2022

    Reporting at allotted colleges

    December 19 to 23, 2022

    How To Register for AP LAWCET Counselling 2022? 

    To register for Andhra Pradesh LAWCET counselling, candidates will have to visit the official website. They need to enter all the specified details to participate in AP LAWCET counselling registration. Go through the steps for more details - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official counselling portal of AP LAWCET - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
    • 2nd Step - Now, on the homepage, click on - Candidate Registration.
    • 3rd Step - Register entering hall ticket number and date of birth. 
    • 4th Step - Fill out the AP LAWCET counselling form and upload all the required documents. 
    • 5th Step - Pay the counselling registration fee and submit the form. 

    The AP LAWCET counselling registration fee for OC and BC candidates is Rs. 100. Whereas, for SC, ST and PH candidates, the counselling registration fee is Rs. 500. They can submit the fee online by using a credit card, debit card or net banking.

