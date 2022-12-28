AP LAWCET 2022 Web Option Entry Begins Today, Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2022 web options entry has begun today- December 28, 2022. Candidates can exercise the web entry options by selecting the preferred college till the last date-December 30, 2022. The web options link has been enabled on the official website i.e. lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the web options selection window on December 30, 2022. However, candidates will be given a chance to make modifications to the entries later. Then, candidates will be allotted seats based on the preferences filled by them. They must report to the allotted college before the last date i.e. January 7, 2023. As per the official schedule, APSCHE will commence the class work on January 4, 2023.
AP LAWCET 2022 Web Options- Direct Link (Available Now)
AP LAWCET Admission Schedule 2022
|
Event
|
Date
|
Web-option entry
|
December 28 to 30, 2022
|
Editing of web options
|
December 31, 2022,
|
Seat Allotment
|
January 2, 2023,
|
Self-Reporting and Reporting at Colleges By the Candidates
|
January 3 to 7, 2023
|
Classwork commences on
|
January 4, 2023,
How To Exercise Web Options in AP LAWCET 2022?
APSCHE has enabled the web entry options of AP LAWCET 2022. Candidates can exercise the web options on the official website i.e. lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for the same-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on Web Options link
- Step 3: Read the Instructions carefully
- Step 4: Enter the Hall ticket number and date of birth
- Step 5: Click on the submit button
- Step 6: Select the preferred college
- Step 7: Now, submit the response
Also Read: CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Opens Today, Know Steps To File Grievances HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES