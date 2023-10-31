AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Date Expected Soon, Check List of Documents Required and Participating Colleges Here

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Schedule: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023 counselling dates soon. Based on last year's trend, it is expected that the counselling is likely to start in the last week of November or the first week of December.

However, an official confirmation regarding AP LAWCET 2023 counselling schedule is still awaited. Only those candidates who have passed in the entrance exam will be eligible for AP LAWCET counselling registration. They have to register online at: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in to participate in the counselling process. Earlier, APSCHE announced the AP LAWCET result on June 16, 2023.

Check Important Points Related to AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling

The counselling process for AP LAWCET will be conducted in different rounds

In different rounds of counselling, the exam authority will allot seats to candidates who have passed the AP LAWCET 2023 exam

The web-option entry window for APLAWCET counselling will be available on: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The seat allotment process for AP LAWCET counselling 2023 refers to the allotment of seats to candidates who meet the requirements laid by the officials

Candidates have to confirm their seats during the seat allotment process

List of Documents Required for AP LAWCET Counselling 2023

To participate in the LAWCET counselling, candidates are required to submit the necessary documents for verification. They can check the list of documents required for Manabadi AP LAWCET counselling 2023:

AP LAWCET Rank Card

AP LAWCET Hall Ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Degree / Diploma)

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent certificate)

Provisional Degree / Diploma Certificate

Schooling certificates

Residence certificate

Caste certificate (if required)

Parent’s employment certificate if they are working in government or public sector

Participating colleges in AP LAWCET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the list of participating colleges for counselling below:

Institute Name Place Programme offered Convener Seats G.S.K.M.Law College Rajahmundry 3-year LLB 70 G.S.K.M.Law College Rajahmundry 5-year LLB 70 P.S.Raju Law College Kakinada 3-year LLB 105 P.S.Raju Law College Kakinada 5-year LLB 52 Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Law Kakinada 3-year LLB 105 Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Law Kakinada 5-year LLB 52 Veeravalli College Of Law Rajahmundry 3-year LLB 70 Veeravalli College Of Law Rajahmundry 5-year LLB 70 Veeravalli College Of Law Rajahmundry LLM 17 Veeravalli College Of Law Rajahmundry LLM 17 A.C.College Of Law Guntur 3-year LLB 140 A.C.College Of Law Guntur 5-year LLB 70 Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur LLM 11 Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur LLM 11 Acharya Nagarjuna University Guntur LLM 11

