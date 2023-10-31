AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Date Expected Soon, Check List of Documents Required and Participating Colleges Here

  1. Home
AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Date Latest News: APSCHE is expected to announce the AP LAWCET counselling dates by the first week of November 2023. Only those candidates who qualified in the entrance exam will be eligible for AP LAWCET counselling registration online at: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check list of documents required and participating colleges here 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 13:45 IST
AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Schedule: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023 counselling dates soon. Based on last year's trend, it is expected that the counselling is likely to start in the last week of November or the first week of December. 

However, an official confirmation regarding AP LAWCET 2023 counselling schedule is still awaited. Only those candidates who have passed in the entrance exam will be eligible for AP LAWCET counselling registration. They have to register online at: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in to participate in the counselling process. Earlier, APSCHE announced the AP LAWCET result on June 16, 2023. 

Check Important Points Related to AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling 

  • The counselling process for AP LAWCET will be conducted in different rounds
  • In different rounds of counselling, the exam authority will allot seats to candidates who have passed the AP LAWCET 2023 exam
  • The web-option entry window for APLAWCET counselling will be available on:  cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • The seat allotment process for AP LAWCET counselling 2023 refers to the allotment of seats to candidates who meet the requirements laid by the officials 
  • Candidates have to confirm their seats during the seat allotment process

List of Documents Required for AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 

To participate in the LAWCET counselling, candidates are required to submit the necessary documents for verification. They can check the list of documents required for Manabadi AP LAWCET counselling 2023: 

  • AP LAWCET Rank Card
  • AP LAWCET Hall Ticket
  • Memorandum of Marks (Degree / Diploma)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent certificate)
  • Provisional Degree / Diploma Certificate
  • Schooling certificates
  • Residence certificate
  • Caste certificate (if required)
  • Parent’s employment certificate if they are working in government or public sector 

Participating colleges in AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 

Candidates can check the list of participating colleges for counselling below: 

Institute Name

Place

Programme offered

Convener Seats

G.S.K.M.Law College

Rajahmundry

3-year LLB

70

G.S.K.M.Law College

Rajahmundry

5-year LLB

70

P.S.Raju Law College

Kakinada

3-year LLB

105

P.S.Raju Law College

Kakinada

5-year LLB

52

Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Law

Kakinada

3-year LLB

105

Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Law

Kakinada

5-year LLB

52

Veeravalli College Of Law

Rajahmundry

3-year LLB

70

Veeravalli College Of Law

Rajahmundry

5-year LLB

70

Veeravalli College Of Law

Rajahmundry

LLM

17

Veeravalli College Of Law

Rajahmundry

LLM

17

A.C.College Of Law

Guntur

3-year LLB

140

A.C.College Of Law

Guntur

5-year LLB

70

Acharya Nagarjuna University

Guntur

LLM

11

Acharya Nagarjuna University

Guntur

LLM

11

Acharya Nagarjuna University

Guntur

LLM

11

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
