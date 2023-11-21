AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised, Registration Extended Till Nov 22

AP LAWCET Registration 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date for students to register for the AP LAWCET 2023 entrance exam. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to register for the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration is November 22, 2023. Students can now complete the registration and certificate verification through the link provided on the website.

According to the earlier schedule released, the last date for students to register for AP LAWCET 2023 was November 20, 2023. The dates for web options entry have also been extended. As per the new schedule, students can enter their choice of course and college for allotment from November 25 to 27, 2023.

The AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration link is available on the official website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration through the direct link available here.

AP LAWCET Registration Phase 1 - Click Here

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Revised Schedule

Particulars Date Registration November 17 to 22, 2023 Certificate verification November 18 to 24, 2023 Web option entry November 25 to 27, 2023 Changes in web options November 28, 2023 Allotment November 30, 2023 Self-reporting December 1 to 2, 2023

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment

The AP LAWCET 2023 phase 1 registration window is open for students yet to register for the entrance exam. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET counselling 2023

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the registration form and upload the documents for verification

Step 5: Save the application and click on submit

