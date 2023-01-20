    AP LAWCET-PG LCET Counselling 2022: Registration Starts Today, Know How to Apply Here

    The APSCHE will start the AP LAWCET 2022 and AP PGLCET 2022 Counselling round 2 registrations from today, January 20, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the AP LAWCET 2022 and AP PGLCET 2022 to get admission into law programmes can apply through the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check important details here

    Jan 20, 2023
    AP LAWCET - PGLCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the AP LAWCET 2022 and AP PGLCET 2022 Counselling round 2 registrations from today, January 20, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for admission into various Law programmes and have secured the AP LAWCET 2022 or PGLCET 2022 rank card can apply for the counselling round by registering themselves through the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

    As per the official schedule mentioned on the website, the last date to apply for the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling round 2 is January 21, 2023. However, candidates are required to fill out the application form for the respective law exam. 

    AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022  - Direct Link (Available Now)

    AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 Application Fee

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 counselling round 2 need to submit the counselling registration fee mentioned below.

    Category 

    Amount

    OC, BC candidates

    Rs 1000

    SC, ST, and PH candidates

    Rs 500

    How to Register for AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022?

    Candidates who are eligible and have received an AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 rank card can apply for counselling round 2 from the official website. Follow the steps given below to know how to register for the AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022.

    Step 1: Visit the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

    Step 2: Click on the New Registration tab 

    Step 3: Login by entering the required details mentioned in the application form

    Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents 

    Step 5: Now, make the payment of the AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 counselling fee

    Step 6: Download the fee payment confirmation form

    Step 7: Take a printout for the future use

